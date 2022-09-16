Stena wins CNOOC drilling off Gabon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Stena wins CNOOC drilling off Gabon

Stena Drilling has signed a contract to provide its Stena IceMax to CNOOC Africa for two wells next year.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/09/2022, 3:28 pm
© Supplied by Stena Drilling
Stena Icemax. Supplied by Stena Drilling

The drilling company said the work was scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2023. CNOOC Africa will use the rig to drill two wells off Gabon, with work expected to take a total of 90 days.

Stena welcomed the “repeat business with CNOOC”. The company looks “forward to working with CNOOC to complete this campaign”.

CNOOC International has 100% stakes, and the role of operator, in the BC9 and BCD10 blocks. The company signed up the acreage in 2019 with a commitment to invest $30 million in exploration.

Shell had previously owned the blocks, with CNOOC International holding 25%. Shell made a large deepwater gas discovery in 2014 in the BCD10 licence, around 145 km offshore, in 2,110 metres of water.

The Chinese company has also said the area holds “multiple pre-and-post-salt prospects and leads”.

Gabon brought in a new hydrocarbon code in 2019 with the aim of incentivising new investments. The legislation reduced the required state interest in blocks to 10% and offered reduced taxation for gas production.

Earlier this month, Gabon Minister of Petroleum Vincent de Paul Massassa announced plans by Oil India Ltd (OIL) to carry out a long-term test of the onshore Lassa field.

