Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Typhoon tears BP FPSO from Chinese dock

A typhoon has ripped a BP FPSO away from its moorings at a Chinese yard, throwing up another challenge to plans for LNG production off Senegal and Mauritania.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/09/2022, 9:34 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NantongShip with an orange stripe
Picture shows; The Tortue FPSO. Qidong, China. Supplied by Nantong Date; 09/09/2022

Kosmos Energy reported on September 16 that Typhoon Muifa had compromised the mooring lines of the FPSO. As a result, the vessel drifted around 200 metres from its location on the quay, where COSCO Marine Engineering was building it.

Kosmos said work was under way to return the vessel to Cosco’s quay, in Qidong. It reported no injuries from the incident.

The heart of the typhoon passed over the yard on the night of September 14-15.

Insurance will cover the costs of returning the vessel to the quay and any potential damage. The US company said it would provide an update when it had more information.

The FPSO will be moored offshore Senegal for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project (GTA). Pipelines will run from the FPSO to a floating LNG (FLNG) unit in shallower waters.

Kosmos will provide an update as additional information becomes available.

In August, Kosmos reported that mechanical completion loop checks were continuing and that commissioning work had begun.

COSCO held a ceremony to mark completion of the FPSO on September 9. The vessel is 270 metres long, 54 metres wide and 31.5 metres high.

Construction on the vessel has been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns in China. It had expected the FPSO to leave the yard at the end of the third quarter but had pushed this back to the fourth quarter as a result.

Kosmos and BP aim to begin producing gas in the third quarter of 2023 and reach first LNG by the end of that year. The companies have not updated information on this.

Voltaire adrift

The typhoon also struck a number of other vessels at the Chinese yard. Jan de Nul reported its jack-up installation vessel Voltaire had also come loose from its moorings. The company said the vessel had been returned to the quay and that there was limited damage to parts of the crane and helideck.

The Voltaire will work on the Dogger Bank wind farm contract offshore the UK.

