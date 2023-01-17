Shell signs up Stena Forth for Egypt drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Shell signs up Stena Forth for Egypt drilling

Shell has contracted the Stena Forth for three wells offshore Egypt, following the rig’s recent success at the Nargis-1 exploration well for Chevron.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
17/01/2023, 9:33 am
Photo of Ed Reed
The Stena Forth drillship
Stena Drilling said it had signed a new contract with BG Delta and BG International, both subsidiaries of Shell. It did not reveal a day rate or contract value.

The mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) will drill three wells in the Mediterranean Sea. The work will involve managed pressure drilling (MPD).

Stena did not report when the Stena Forth would begin its work for BG. According to the company’s reported fleet availability, it is contracted until April this year, and then available.

Shell acquired a block from ExxonMobil offshore Egypt in 2022, the North East El-Amriya block, via BG International. The company has said it plans to drill an exploration well on the block in the first half of the year.

The Stena Forth recently drilled the Nargis-1 exploration well, for Chevron, in Egypt’s East Mediterranean.

More drilling is coming for Egypt. BP has contracted the Valaris DS-12 for four wells, starting in September or October this year. The 320 day contract has an estimated fee of $136 million.

Eni is in the process of drilling its Thuraya prospect.

ExxonMobil said this month that it had won two blocks in the Nile Delta, Masry and Cairo, and would begin its exploration work this year.

