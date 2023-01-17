Shell signs up Stena Forth for Egypt drilling

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shell has contracted the Stena Forth for three wells offshore Egypt, following the rig’s recent success at the Nargis-1 exploration well for Chevron.

Stena Drilling said it had signed a new contract with BG Delta and BG International, both subsidiaries of Shell. It did not reveal a day rate or contract value.

The mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) will drill three wells in the Mediterranean Sea. The work will involve managed pressure drilling (MPD).

Stena did not report when the Stena Forth would begin its work for BG. According to the company’s reported fleet availability, it is contracted until April this year, and then available.

Shell acquired a block from ExxonMobil offshore Egypt in 2022, the North East El-Amriya block, via BG International. The company has said it plans to drill an exploration well on the block in the first half of the year.

The Stena Forth recently drilled the Nargis-1 exploration well, for Chevron, in Egypt’s East Mediterranean.

More drilling is coming for Egypt. BP has contracted the Valaris DS-12 for four wells, starting in September or October this year. The 320 day contract has an estimated fee of $136 million.

Eni is in the process of drilling its Thuraya prospect.

ExxonMobil said this month that it had won two blocks in the Nile Delta, Masry and Cairo, and would begin its exploration work this year.