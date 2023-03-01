Saipem contracts Deep Value Driller to Cote d’Ivoire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Saipem contracts Deep Value Driller to Cote d’Ivoire

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
01/03/2023, 2:49 pm
© Supplied by Deep Value DrillerDrill ship with red hull in blue sea
Picture shows; Deep Value Driller.

Saipem will deploy its recently chartered Deep Value Driller to Cote d’Ivoire to carry out work for Eni and Petroci.

The Italian service company said the award was worth $400 million.

Saipem said the rig was “one of the most modern in the world”. The company is “strengthening the competitiveness of its fleet by leveraging its consolidated expertise in the selection and management of technologically advanced vessels”, it said.

Saipem noted it was also working on the development of the Baleine field in the country. Eni discovered the field with the help of the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels.

Eni awarded work on the Baleine field to Saipem in September 2022. It aims to begin producing this year from a first phase, with a second to start in 2024.

Norway’s Deep Value Driller announced the signing of a contract with Saipem on February 23. The contract will run for three years, it said, with an option for another extension.

The Norwegian company said the contract was worth $160mn of firm revenue backlog, excluding the one-year option.

Reheat

Saipem’s contract did not, though, cover reactivation costs for the rig. As a result, Deep Value Driller entered into a loan facility for $75 million, which will mature in three years. The debt carries an interest rate of 9.75% per year.

Reactivation will cost around $40mn, it said, while another $10mn would go to refinancing the existing credit facility. The remaining $25mn will go to “general corporate purposes”.

Deep Value Driller CEO Svend Anton Maier said the vessel should be “one of the key contributors to Saipem for their drilling campaigns in the years to come”.

The rig is in warm layup at the Westcon Yard in Ølensvåg. Deep Value Driller said the rig should be fully reactivated this summer.

The company bought the Deep Value Driller rig in 2021 for $65mn. It has reported the construction cost for the rig at $750mn.

