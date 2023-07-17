Odfjell Drilling signs two rig contracts, strategic pact with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Odfjell Drilling signs two rig contracts, strategic pact with Equinor

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
17/07/2023, 10:03 am
The Deepsea Atlantic is operated by Odfjell Drilling AS.

Norwegian drilling contractor Odfjell Drilling has struck two rig contracts with the country’s state-owned oil giant.

Further to agreements covered in two letters of intent, unveiled earlier this year, Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) has formally signed a deal for the Deepsea Atlantic to work in the North Sea.

As previously announced, the contracts have a combined firm duration of 23 months, and a value of about $290 million – that excludes integrated services, upgrades/modifications or mobilisation fees.

The deals also include provisions for performance bonuses and fuel incentives.

In addition to the firm contract periods, there are four priced one well options, as well as three further optional periods of about a year each.

Rates for each period will be mutually agreed prior to exercising, Odfjell said.

The work will begin immediately following completion of the special periodic survey for the Deepsea Atlantic, planned for the first half of 2024.

These deals mean the Deepsea Atlantic is now signed up to firm contracts until mid-2026, with options which extend to 2029.

On top of the two contracts Odfjell Drilling and Equinor have also entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to “focus on matters of mutual strategic importance”.

A particular focus will be given to safety, drilling efficiency and lower emissions, with the pact providing a framework for a “joint effort and longer-term collaboration on these key matters”.

Kjetil Gjersdal, chief executive of Odfjell Drilling said: “We are pleased to confirm that the Deepsea Atlantic will continue to work with Equinor under the new contract which could see the rig in continuous operation until 2029, delivering strong, predictable cash generation from the unit.

“Having worked with Equinor on many project developments through the years, we are pleased to have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to further develop our combined capabilities to deliver safe and efficient operations. Continuous development of our workflows and technologies is a key focus for Odfjell Drilling and we look forward to seeing the results of this initiative.”

