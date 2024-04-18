Petrofac secures $350m contract with Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa

Petrofac secures $350m contract with Equatorial Guinea’s national oil company

By Mathew Perry
18/04/2024, 7:28 am
© Supplied by PetrofacPetrofac TotalEnergies
A Petrofac worker.

Oil and gas service provider Petrofac (LON:PFC) has secured a $350 million contract with the national oil company of Equatorial Guinea.

Petrofac said the five year technical services contract with Compañía Nacional de Petróleos de Guinea Ecuatorial (GEPetrol) will support the operation of the region’s Block B asset.

Petrofac will deliver technical services across onshore support bases, an FPSO and a platform on behalf of operator GEPetrol.

The deal with GEPetrol follows Petrofac’s initial scope supporting the transition of the asset from ExxonMobil’s local arm, Mobil Equatorial Guinea Inc (MEGI).

Exxon announced it February this year it planned to leave the small West African nation after nearly three decades operating there.

Africa a ‘key focus’ for Petrofac

Petrofac said local staff and contractors will remain in place under the new deal, with the contract managed from its base in the Equatorial Guinean capital of Malabo alongside support from the company’s technical hub in Aberdeen.

Petrofac asset solutions chief operating officer Nick Shorten Africa is a key focus for Petrofac.

“We look forward to developing our relationship with GEPetrol further, collaborating to extend the life of the field to build a legacy of energy independence and sustainable growth for Equatorial Guinea,” Mr Shorten said.

“Africa is a key focus for our Asset Solutions business and we are pleased to build on our operations in Ivory Coast, Ghana and Senegal and Mauritania with this opportunity in Equatorial Guinea.”

Equatorial Guinea aims for operatorship

Equatorial Guinea minister of mines and hydrocarbons Antonio Oburu Ondo said:  “Our vision is to create a fully capable nationally-operated oil and gas company to manage our assets. Today, I am proud that our vision is becoming a reality.

“We will grow our economy through diverse partnerships and investment in our people. Combining our strong indigenous capabilities, with Petrofac’s global expertise and experience, we will deliver significant value for our country.”

GEPetrol director general Teresa Isabel Nnang Avomo said the contract with Petrofac marks a key milestone in its journey towards becoming the operator of Block B on 1 June.

“We are excited to grow our partnership with Petrofac,” she said.

“By unlocking the huge potential of our indigenous national workforce, we will build with Petrofac’s assistance, an organisation for the long-term management and development of our country’s oil and gas assets.”

Petrofac debt

Petrofac’s latest contract award comes amid a challenging period for the company.

Analysts warn recent efforts to restructure its debt could lead to a significant dilution for shareholders.

Last week, the company said it “remains in discussions” with its lenders, with options to exchange equity in the business.

Petrofac has been under considerable pressure in recent months to stem a collapse in its share price, which closed down 20.5% on the day of the announcement.

 

