Eni extends Borr jack-up contracts

Eni has extended its contracts for two Borr Drilling rigs in Congo Brazzaville under a letter of award.

Borr announced the work this morning for its Prospector 5 and Natt premium jack-ups. The company said they would continue their work in West Africa in direct continuation of their current contracts.

The total estimated contract value is $211 million, it said, with a combined duration of 1,307 days.

The Prospector 5 will now be under contract until May 2026, while the Natt is under contract until December 2025.

Both started work for Eni in 2022 and had been due to end in March 2024. The company had options to extend both contracts.