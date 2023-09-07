KCA Deutag wins $60mn Exxon extension in Angola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

KCA Deutag wins $60mn Exxon extension in Angola

"We look forward to continuing a successful partnership with our customer as we work together to safeguard a sustainable energy supply,” Maier said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/09/2023, 12:32 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
KCA Deutag contracts

KCA Deutag has won a $60 million extension in Angola for two offshore platforms from ExxonMobil.

The drilling company said the extension would run for one year. It covers drilling and maintenance on its two offshore platforms.

“This contract extension is testament to our local team’s exceptional track record of performance, safety, and operational excellence,” said KCA president offshore Ole Maier.

“Our unwavering dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations, coupled with the delivery of advanced drilling technologies and a highly skilled workforce, has positioned us as a preferred partner for oil and gas exploration and production activities in Angola.”

KCA has two offshore platforms listed in Angola, Kizomba A and Kizomba B, on Block 15.

The company said the contract would also include crane operations and maintenance, materials management, and equipment rental services. The driller did not name Exxon.

“Having worked in Angola for over 18 years we are proud to contribute to the development of the country’s resources. We look forward to continuing a successful partnership with our customer as we work together to safeguard a sustainable energy supply,” Maier said.

In 2022, KCA reported it had reactivated the Kizomba A platform with Exxon. There had been plans for this work to occur in 2020, but the pandemic disrupted activity.

Reactivation finally began in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Exxon has four FPSOs in Block 15 and two tension leg platforms (TLPs). The company has said it is working on a “multi-year redevelopment drilling” programme offset decline.

