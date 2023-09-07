‘Crisis of confidence’: Industry reacts to offshore wind CfD auction flop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
uncategorized

‘Crisis of confidence’: Industry reacts to offshore wind CfD auction flop

By Allister Thomas
07/09/2023, 1:14 pm Updated: 07/09/2023, 1:18 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Kentoffshore wind auction

A lack of offshore wind bids for the AR5 CfD auction would be the “biggest failure” in UK green energy since 2015, industry figures have said.

Various outlets have reported that no bids have been made for big offshore wind farms – in a major blow to the government’s national targets – as the government is expected to unveil the winners tomorrow.

It comes as offshore wind developers have warned that, against a backdrop of cost inflation, strike prices on offer in the Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction are too low to be viable.

NGO Greenpeace said it would be “the biggest failure for clean energy policy since 2015”.

Jamie McDonald, head of Offshore Renewables at consultancy Xodus said, if true, it “all but confirms the offshore wind industry currently faces a daunting challenge to emerge from this ‘crisis of confidence’.

“It appears that major industry players have abstained from participating, reflecting a lack of faith in the auction’s viability under the current pricing conditions.”

The £44 per megawatt hour price for this auction does not take into account other factors like inflation, the industry has argued, which impact products like steel and wage increases.

Offshore wind developers also need to content with the Electricity Generators Levy – a windfall tax – while other regions like the EU and US have generous subsidy packages.

Scottish Renewables, Renewable UK and Energy UK said in July the industry’s capacity to invest is being “eroded” and said a larger budget for AR5, currently at £205m, should be increased.

Mr McDonald said measures like withdrawal of windfall taxes on renewables, and alignment with other international support packages, like Europe’s Green Deal and the US Inflation Reduction Act, would be a “meaningful step forward”.

John MacAskill on Offshore Wind Consultants said: “I am not surprised, what happens next is what is important. In once sense once the CfD/AR trains leaves the station there is little the govt can do about it.

“We have seen a volatile 12 months, but we need to accept that, at this time, costs are higher.”

The Times reported today that five projects with a combined 5GW were eligible for the AR5 CfD auction, but their developers – Vattenfall, ScottishPower and SSE – have all given warnings over cost inflation.

Ed Smith of LCP Delta said, if firms have not made bids for offshore wind, then it could see the UK’s target of 50GW by 2030, pushed out.

“f true, that sends a strong message that 2030 offshore wind targets are looking further out of reach, but this result shouldn’t be surprising.”

Industry bosses have repeatedly warned of the need for reform to the CfD system – with strike prices no longer costs effective” amid soaring inflation.

Laith Whitwham of Aldersgate Group said: “As we’ve seen from the CfD AR5 results, the renewables sector is facing increased costs which is hampering new developments.

“More competitive CfD pricing and investment support are needed to get the sector back to where it should be.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts