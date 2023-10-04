Century completes FSO mooring for San Leon exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Century completes FSO mooring for San Leon exports

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/10/2023, 5:43 am
Workers for Eroton, the operator of OML 18

Century Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has completed the mooring of an FSO offshore Bonny, capable of storing 2 million barrels.

Energy Link Infrastructure owns the ELI Akaso and CESL operates and manages the facility. CESL said it would provide “evacuation, storage and offtake” for producers in the area.

EnergyLink managing director Adekolapo Ademola said the FSO “exemplifies our strategic approach to addressing both current and future demands of the oil and gas industry. We remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing the most resilient, competitive, and high-return asset investments, ensuring consistent cash flow for the foreseeable future to all our stakeholders.”

Ademola went on to say projects such as the FSO allowed the company to meet growing demand from the company’s customers.

“They are increasingly focused on enhancing their production and supply security, a concern that’s gaining prominence among global industry stakeholders.”

The ELI Akaso should address challenges around exporting and storing crude, the company said.

CESL CEO Ken Etete said the new terminal mooring “significantly advanced our collaboration in oil and gas infrastructure”.

Etete said EnergyLink would work with CESL again. CESL aims to “rapidly expand hydrocarbon storage services not only in Nigeria but also internationally. This aligns seamlessly with our infrastructure vision.”

CESL is part of Century Group, which was founded in 2002. The company also works on the FPSO Tamara Nanaye, Tamara Tokoni and Tamara Elmina. The first was previously the Front Puffin, on OML 113, and the second was the Armada Perdana on OML 119.

Alternative route

San Leon Energy reported in April that Century Group had struck a deal with EnergyLink.  on the ELI Akaso. The oil company said a 47-km undersea pipeline would run from OML 18 to the FSO, with throughput of 100,000 barrels per day of oil.

There was no mention of the pipeline from CESL. San Leon has previously said it expected this to be completed in the second half of 2023.

EnergyLink’s Ademola, also a non-executive director of San Leon, said working with Century Group “should expedite our ability to deliver value to our key partners and shareholders”. San Leon bought a 10% stake in EnergyLink in 2020.

The company struck a deal in August to lend cash to EnergyLink, with the scope to increase its stake to 16.2%.

