Century completes FSO mooring for San Leon exports

Century Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has completed the mooring of an FSO offshore Bonny, capable of storing 2 million barrels.

Energy Link Infrastructure owns the ELI Akaso and CESL operates and manages the facility. CESL said it would provide “evacuation, storage and offtake” for producers in the area.

EnergyLink managing director Adekolapo Ademola said the FSO “exemplifies our strategic approach to addressing both current and future demands of the oil and gas industry. We remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing the most resilient, competitive, and high-return asset investments, ensuring consistent cash flow for the foreseeable future to all our stakeholders.”

Ademola went on to say projects such as the FSO allowed the company to meet growing demand from the company’s customers.

“They are increasingly focused on enhancing their production and supply security, a concern that’s gaining prominence among global industry stakeholders.”

The ELI Akaso should address challenges around exporting and storing crude, the company said.

CESL CEO Ken Etete said the new terminal mooring “significantly advanced our collaboration in oil and gas infrastructure”.

Etete said EnergyLink would work with CESL again. CESL aims to “rapidly expand hydrocarbon storage services not only in Nigeria but also internationally. This aligns seamlessly with our infrastructure vision.”

CESL is part of Century Group, which was founded in 2002. The company also works on the FPSO Tamara Nanaye, Tamara Tokoni and Tamara Elmina. The first was previously the Front Puffin, on OML 113, and the second was the Armada Perdana on OML 119.

Alternative route

San Leon Energy reported in April that Century Group had struck a deal with EnergyLink. on the ELI Akaso. The oil company said a 47-km undersea pipeline would run from OML 18 to the FSO, with throughput of 100,000 barrels per day of oil.

There was no mention of the pipeline from CESL. San Leon has previously said it expected this to be completed in the second half of 2023.

EnergyLink’s Ademola, also a non-executive director of San Leon, said working with Century Group “should expedite our ability to deliver value to our key partners and shareholders”. San Leon bought a 10% stake in EnergyLink in 2020.

The company struck a deal in August to lend cash to EnergyLink, with the scope to increase its stake to 16.2%.