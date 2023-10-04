Kurdistan producers warn no quick restart to Iraq-Turkey pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Kurdistan producers warn no quick restart to Iraq-Turkey pipeline

Members of the producer group would not be in a position to produce oil for export until it is clear how they will be paid, it said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/10/2023, 6:07 am Updated: 04/10/2023, 6:09 am
Kurdistan Region of Iraq
Turkish Minister of Energy Alparslan Bayraktar has said the Kurdistan pipeline would be ready to restart – but local producers are not convinced.

Bayraktar, speaking at Adipec, said the Iraq-Turkey pipeline would resume operations this week. It will be able to provide 500,000 barrels per day to the market.

However, the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has poured cold water on the plan.

Members of the producer group cannot produce oil for export until it is clear how they will be paid, it said. APIKUR reports its members are owed nearly $1 billion in overdue and unpaid arrears.

Delays “are costing Iraqis an estimated $1 billion per month in lost revenues”, said Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman for APIKUR.

He said APIKUR’s members were keen to work with the Kurdistan and Iraq governments. They could “reinstate these revenues and even increase them through maximising production. We believe this can be done quickly and efficiently, after payment arrangements are agreed and existing contractual arrangements are respected.”

DNO Iraq, Genel Energy, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, HKN Energy and ShaMaran Petroleum make up APIKUR.

The problem for the producers in Kurdistan is that the local government no longer has control over payments to them. That has passed to the central Iraqi government and there have been shortfalls in cash allocations.

In addition to the production stoppage, APIKUR has previously said its members have cut $400 million of capital expenditure this year.

