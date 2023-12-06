Switzerland charges Trafigura for historic bribery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Switzerland charges Trafigura for historic bribery

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/12/2023, 12:23 pm Updated: 06/12/2023, 12:29 pm
© Supplied by TrafiguraStorage tanks in sunshine
Picture shows; Storage tanks and pipes. Supplied by Trafigura Date; Unknown

Switzerland has indicted Trafigura, and three officials, for corruption in Angola, which took place more than 10 years ago.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said that bribes of more than 4.3 million euros and $604,000 had gone to an Angolan official.

The statement said a senior Trafigura official had been involved in the payments. It also said the company had failed to take reasonable measures to prevent the payment of bribes.

“For the first time, the Federal Criminal Court is called upon to judge the criminal liability of a company for bribery of foreign public officials,” the OAG said.

Switzerland did not name any of the three officials at Trafigura or the former Sonangol Distribuidora CEO.

Compliance

Trafigura said it had wanted to resolve the investigation but that the OAG had opted for court. The trader “will defend itself at court, including in view of the compliance and anti-bribery and corruption controls in place at the relevant time”.

The statement from Trafigura noted the OAG had also charged its former COO, Mike Wainwright. The executive rejected the charges and said he would defend himself in court.

Trafigura shed further light on the OAG allegations, saying it had charged a former consultant at DT Group. Trafigura previously owned part of this joint venture.

The charges focus on ship chartering and bunkering in Angola, between 2009 and 2011. Sonangol Distribuidora was responsible for distributing and marketing petroleum products.

The alleged bribes involved the euro payment to a bank account in Geneva and US dollars in cash. The OAG also mentioned payment for a hotel and meal in Geneva. These, it said, “would amount to passive bribery of foreign public officials”.

The OAG accused the second and third defendants of active bribery, in that they paid – or allowed to be paid – bribes.

In exchange for the bribes, the Angolan official is alleged to have favoured Trafigura. In particular, the charges note eight ship chartering contracts and one bunkering contract. The OAG alleged Trafigura made a profit of $143.7 million from these activities.

Trafigura said the investigations stemmed in part from statements made by a former employee, Mariano Marcondes Ferraz, in a Brazil case.

Values

The trader’s CEO and executive chairman Jeremy Weir said the company regretted the incidents, which “are contrary to our values”. Trafigura has taken steps to improve responsible conduct, he said, and enhanced compliance.

In 2019, the company said it would no longer use third parties for business origination.

“Our compliance policies and procedures have been externally reviewed and found to meet relevant legal requirements and international good practice standards. These historical incidents in no way represent the company we are today.”

Trafigura has set aside $127mn to cover a US investigation into its Brazil operations. It has not disclosed any such plans for the OAG’s Angola case.

The Swiss charges come while Trafigura is facing embarrassment over a nickel deal. A London court has heard allegations that the trader failed to monitor nickel shipments – and may even have colluded in obfuscation.

