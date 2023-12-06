Subsurface Global rebrands to WeConnect Energy: Embracing the evolving landscape of the energy sector

In an industry where adaptability is the key for success, Subsurface Global (SSG Group) has proved a leading player in oil and gas recruitment for the past 15 years. Specialising in the provision of recruitment and contracting services to the worldwide upstream E&P sector, the company’s commitment to its core values has led to an exciting evolution. From September 2023, Subsurface Global has announced a rebrand to WeConnect Energy, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

With an established footprint in Scotland and Abu Dhabi, WeConnect Energy aspires to be one of the top global energy recruitment specialists.

This carefully considered rebrand not only underscores WeConnect Energy’s unwavering commitment to its core competencies in subsurface and drilling, but also highlights a clear ambition to venture further into wider energy sectors and broaden its global reach.

This evolution paves the way to exciting collaborations with a wider range of colleagues, partners and future clients across the energy industry, specialising at senior technical, corporate and executive levels.

“WeConnect Energy is more than just a name change; it’s a reflection of our vision for the future,” said Peter Bottomley, chief operating officer. “We have the confidence and ambition to embrace the opportunities presented by the evolving energy mix, all the while maintaining our industry recognised high standards and results-driven approach to recruitment.

“Our specialist services to the subsurface and drilling industry will continue to thrive, and represent our blueprint for further expansion across the upstream, corporate, low carbon and new energy markets.”

The company, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in August, is proudly part of Scale-up Scotland 2.0, a programme designed to provide strategic support to high-growth companies with the potential to achieve over £100 million turnover by 2027.

Considering this, Richard Madden, chief executive officer, stated that “building on our success to date, our ambitions involve tripling our Scotland and Abu Dhabi headcount within the next three years. Additionally, we want to create a world-class graduate programme, and we are committed to expanding our global reach into the US and Asian markets.”

The transformation of Subsurface Global (SSG Group) to WeConnect Energy is more than a name change; it’s a strategic pivot that reflects the organisation’s readiness to embrace the evolving energy sector.

With their wealth of experience, global network, and a commitment to excellence, WeConnect Energy is poised to make a significant impact in the broader energy landscape and is currently hiring for several key internal recruitment and business development roles.