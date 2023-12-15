BW Energy board rejects offer as unfair, but notes pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

BW Energy board rejects offer as unfair, but notes pressure

"At the same time [it is] hoping that shareholders with a long-term perspective will continue to support the company through joint ownership in the future".
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/12/2023, 9:38 am Updated: 15/12/2023, 9:39 am
Aerial view of FPSO
BW Adolo FPSO Source: Panoro Energy

Privately owned BW Group has made an offer to acquire the outstanding shares in BW Energy, although the board of the latter has recommended against the purchase.

BW Group acquired an additional parcel of shares on November 29, at which point it held 40% of BW Energy. This triggered a requirement to make an offer, or reduce its stake.

The company made its move on December 13, offering 27 krone ($2.6) per BW Energy share.

BW Energy has today said the offer “is below the range for fair financial value” in its shares. The board said its longer term potential is greater than the parent company’s offer, even while the offer does represent a premium to the current price.

In early December, BW Energy’s share price fluctuated between 23 and 25 krone ($2.2-2.4). In November, it reached a high of 29.3 krone ($2.8).

BW Energy’s board went on to say the offer may reduce liquidity in its shares. The company statement said the BW Energy offer intended to offer cash to those shareholders that wanted it now. “At the same time [it is] hoping that shareholders with a long-term perspective will continue to support the company through joint ownership in the future”.

Interconnected

BW Energy went public via an IPO in February 2020 in Oslo. At that time, BW Offshore had 38.77% and BW Group 35.13% in BW Energy. Paying out dividends in kind, BW Offshore transferred shares to BW Group, taking it to 39.9% in BW Energy as of November 28.

Pareto Securities provided an analysis of the offer, finding it was not fair. The analysts based this on estimates of future cash flow from BW Energy’s two main assets. These are Dussafu and Golfinho, in Gabon and Brazil respectively.

“The value gap increases further when we add risked values of identified development projects to extract more reserves as well as the Maromba and Kudu discoveries.”

One complicating factor identified by Pareto was that BW Offshore may accept the offer. BW Offshore has a 22.5% stake in BW Energy and is 49.9% owned by BW Group.

BW Offshore is in the midst of its own offer for another part of the group, BW Ideol.

The company has teamed up with Kerogen Investments No. 48, Larochette Invest and other shareholders, which together hold 84.7% in BW Ideol. The group is offering 12 krone ($1.1) for BW Ideol shares.

