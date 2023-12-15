Russia’s Gazprom makes nearly £40m from UK gas field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Russia’s Gazprom makes nearly £40m from UK gas field

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/12/2023, 10:15 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© BloombergGazprom russia uk

Russia owned energy firm Gazprom made nearly £40m from its stake in a UK North Sea gas field last year, new documents have revealed.

According to accounts published on companies house, Gazprom International UK Limited made pre-tax profits of 45.1m euros (£38.7m) from its stake in the Sillimanite field in the southern North Sea.

Operated by Germany’s  WintershallDEA, Sillimanite banked Gazprom 48.1m euros the year prior.

The field sits cross-border between the UK and the Netherlands.

The arrangement is not illegal, however it comes amid a cluster of sanctions from the UK upon Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Despite a number of businessmen being part of those penalties, Gazprom International UK, whose ultimate parent is PJSC Gazprom, is not.

The UK arm’s revenues are from sales outside of the UK, the accounts say.

Having ended a deal to sell gas to Winterhsall DEA earlier this year, it now does so through Swiss trading company Guvnor.

WintershallDEA was once owned in part by Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman through his investment vehicle LetterOne, however he lost control last year amid sanctions.

Lid Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told the BBC it was “unacceptable” that gas from the UK was supporting Russia’s “illegal war against Ukraine”.

The UK Government said it would continue to work to deny Russia access to UK goods and technologies.

Last year it was revealed Russia-owned Gazprom had paid itself a dividend of nearly £30m from its stakes in fields in the UK North Sea.

Gazprom has stakes in five licences in the UK sector operated  Wintershall DEA – and have not been revoked as part of the sanctions against Russia.

The UK Government last year said the fields did not supply gas to Britain, and the NSTA said it would not comment on individual licence decisions.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts