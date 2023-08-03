TechnipFMC awarded Ndungu pipe work off Angola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / Subsea

TechnipFMC awarded Ndungu pipe work off Angola

By Andrew Dykes
03/08/2023, 4:36 pm
© TechnipFMCTechnipFMC Petrobras buzios

Azule Energy has awarded TechnipFMC work to supply flexible pipe for its Ndungu project offshore Angola.

In an 2 August announcement TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) noted that the significant award – valued at between $75 million and $250m – marked its second win in Angolan developments in recent months.

In February Azule – a local joint venture between BP and Eni – awarded the group one of its “largest ever” awards for flexible pipe in West Africa, for delivery to the Agogo Integrated West Hub development project.

As with Agogo, the Ndungu project will also tie into Block 15/06 West Hub.

Technip said the extension of its recent contract means the company could provide an “optimised” solution that enables Azule to stay on schedule and achieve further efficiencies.

Eni began producing from the Ndungu field in February, via an early production system with capacity of some 20,000 barrels per day.

The company began production at Ndungu through one production well and plans to add a second producer in the fourth quarter of this year.

Upping estimates, it has recently suggested the Eni believes the field could hold 800 million to 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in place.

Throughput from the field is also aimed at sustaining plateau at the Ngoma facility, a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel at the heart of the West Hub, on Block 15/06.

Technip’s award was included in inbound orders in the second quarter of 2023.

TechnipFMC president for subsea Jonathan Landes noted: “This contract is the result of transparency and collaboration between TechnipFMC and Azule to accommodate a fast-track schedule.

“Trust, responsiveness, and agility are at the core of the relationship we are building with this key player in Angola. We’re delighted to be working with Azule once again.”

