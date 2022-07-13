TotalEnergies signs exploration deal covering large gas prospect offshore PNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia

TotalEnergies signs exploration deal covering large gas prospect offshore PNG

TotalEnergies’ (LON:TTE) is planning to explore a large undrilled shallow-water gas prospect in the Cape Vogel basin offshore Papua New Guinea (PNG) after signing a technical cooperation agreement with Australia’s Lakes Blue Energy.
By Energy Voice
14/07/2022, 12:01 am Updated: 14/07/2022, 8:59 am
A traditional mask in Papua New Guinea

The French company, which is developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in PNG using the Elk-Antelope gas fields as feedstock, signed an exploration deal covering Block PPL 560, that holds the multi-trillion cubic feet Buna gas prospect.

TotalEnergies will fully fund a staged exploration campaign in return for an option to acquire a 75% participating interest in the licence, said Lakes Blue Energy in a statement.

The Australian-listed company will be carried for the exploration costs including up to US$30 million for the first well drilled, if TotalEnergies opts to enter into the permit and proceeds to the drilling stage.

Under the technical cooperation agreement, Lakes Blue Energy will immediately collect and provide to TotalEnergies, outcrop rock and fluid samples from the Cape Ward Hunt and Cape Vogel Peninsula areas. The French company will also carry out at its cost a Phase A technical work programme involving comprehensive geological and geophysical studies.

TotalEnergies, which is building the Papua LNG project in PNG, has the option to undertake at its cost a Phase B work programme involving seismic acquisition to delineate the Buna prospect in preparation for drilling.

“Signing of the agreement with TotalEnergies underlines the significance of the Buna gas prospect. The transaction provides the opportunity for the company to be fully carried for a 25% interest in a major new petroleum frontier,” said Blue Lakes Energy.

PPL 560 covers the Cape Vogel Basin, in shallow water offshore to the north of PNG. There are several large prospects within the basin, with the present focus being on the Buna prospect, which is estimated to hold in excess of 3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, added Blue Lakes Energy.

