Rockhopper raises £2.8m in share offer to progress Sea Lion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Rockhopper raises £2.8m in share offer to progress Sea Lion

Rockhopper Exploration (AIM: RKH) has announced the completion of an open offer of shares, raising a total of around $3.4 million (£2.8m) as it looks to shore up finances to progress the long-awaited Sea Lion project.
By Andrew Dykes
05/07/2022, 2:51 pm
Post Thumbnail

Rockhopper Exploration (AIM: RKH) has announced the completion of an open offer of shares, raising a total of around $3.4 million (£2.8m) as it looks to shore up finances to progress the long-awaited Sea Lion project.

In a 5 July statement the company said it had had acceptances from shareholders for 39,652,160 – or just over 69% – of the units offered, raising total gross proceeds of around £2.8m.

It takes the gross proceeds of the company’s capital raising to approximately $10.4m (£8.5m), through the issue of 121,834,936 new ordinary shares and 60,917,237 warrants.

The Company has applied for the admission of new shares for trading on the AIM, with a second admission planned for 8am on 7 July 2022.

The fundraising comes in the wake of an agreement by Navitas Petroleum to increase its stakes in the Sea Lion project off the Falkland Islands, having struck a deal with former owner Harbour Energy to take on its licences in the territory.

Pre-development work on the first phase of Sea Lion, targeting 250 million barrels of oil using an FPSO, was put on hold in 2020 due to market conditions.

The agreement leaves Navitas with a 65% operated stake in the project following the close of the deal, while Rockhopper Exploration holds 35%.

In April Rockhopper said it would work with Navitas to jointly develop a technical and financing plan to achieve first oil “on a lower cost and expedited basis post sanction.”

In a 15 June statement Rockhopper CEO Sam Moody said the company’s strategy was now to “maximise the likelihood of project sanction” at Sea Lion which, at current oil prices would likely prove “highly material” for shareholders.

Subject to a positive final investment decision (FID), Navitas will provide an interest-free loan to Rockhopper to fund two-thirds of its phase one development cost, however Rockhopper still requires funding to pay its reduced corporate costs, licence fees, and costs associated with the transaction – necessitating its latest capital raise.

At the time, the company estimated that it would require additional funding of a minimum of $4.5m (around £3.7m) to run for the next year.

Speaking following the 5 July offer, Mr Moody said: “We are delighted that our investors have taken the opportunity to subscribe to the Open Offer and strengthened their support for the company – we are very grateful and look forward to progressing our plans for Sea Lion with our new partner Navitas.”

In the meantime, Rockhopper also awaits an arbitration decision on its dispute with the Italian government over the Ombrina Mare field, for which the company failed to clinch a final concession when Italy reinstated a near-shore exploration ban.

It hopes to be awarded “very significant monetary damages” based on lost profits as a result of the decision, with a verdict expected by late August, or 22 October 2022 at the latest.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts