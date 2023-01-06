Remains found of four workers in oil rig helicopter crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Remains found of four workers in oil rig helicopter crash

The remains have been recovered of four workers who died in an oil rig helicopter crash last week.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/01/2023, 8:03 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Supplied by US Coast Guard.
Supplied by US Coast Guard.

The remains have been recovered of four workers who died in an oil rig helicopter crash last week.

Louisiana news site Nola.com reports that the bodies of the pilot and three offshore workers were recovered following the crash at a Walter Oil and Gas Corporation platform in the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the men onboard was identified by family as 36-year-old David Scarborough of Mississippi, whose wife Lacy Scarborough said were expecting a baby.

The Clarke County Tribune also reported that Tim Graham, also of Mississippi, was among those on board.

Nola.com said the two other victims identities have not been made public.

The US Coast Guard said the Bell 407 helicopter crashed at around 8.40am on Thursday, Dec 29.

The agency found the helicopter on Monday in waters in the Gulf of Mexico, around 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Nola.com said the coast guard suspended a search for survivors after scouring an area of around 180 square miles.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator.

He added: “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to assist in the search.

Rotorcraft Leasing Company owns the helicopter.

It comes following another separate crash on December 15, also in the US Gulf of Mexico involving an oil platform, when three passengers were rescued.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it’s investigating the latest oil rig helicopter crash.

 

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts