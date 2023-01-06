JGC celebrates third Petronas nearshore FLNG win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

JGC celebrates third Petronas nearshore FLNG win

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/01/2023, 9:24 am
© Supplied by PetronasAerial view of FLNG vessel in blue waters
Petronas' second floating LNG unit, PFLNG Dua

JGC and Samsung Heavy Industry (SHI) have won work on a nearshore floating LNG (FLNG) facility in Malaysia, from Petronas.

JGC is leading the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) work, it said. The Japanese company did not reveal the value of the contract. Reports have put it at $3 billion.

Rumour of the contract award leaked in December.

The 2 million tonne per year facility is due for completion in 2027. It will be the third FLNG unit in Malaysia.

JGC will oversee work on the FLNG topsides, onshore facilities and management of the overall project. SHI will handle hull work and modular fabrication of the topside.

JGC president and COO Tadashi Ishizuka said the company brought “world-leading project management capabilities and the company’s advanced and proven technologies in LNG plants, accounting for about 30% of LNG plants worldwide”.

The official went on to note SHI’s “world-class shipbuilding capabilities in this field. JGC’s strong leadership backed by excellent project management know-how has been demonstrated during the front-end engineering design (FEED) stage.”

Petronas awarded the FEED work to JGC and SHI in December 2021. At the time, the Malaysian operator said a nearshore plant would be simpler than other designs and should have better uptime. The facility will be located within a bay, it said, offering more protection than if located in the open waters.

Petronas awarded FEED work to another consortium as well, made up of Saipem and Wison Offshore & Marine. However, JGC-SHI won the final approval, leaving Saipem and Wison in the cold.

JGC has worked on all nine of Petronas’ LNG trains at Bintulu, in Sarawak, which produces 29mn tpy. It also worked on the second of Petronas’ FLNG vessels, the PFLNG Dua.

In addition, the builder was involved in construction of the Coral Sul FLNG project, off Mozambique, which achieved first LNG in November 2022. It is currently working on FEED for an FLNG project in Nigeria.

