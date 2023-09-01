Canada to reveal plan for emissions cap on oil and gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Canada to reveal plan for emissions cap on oil and gas

By Bloomberg
01/09/2023, 7:19 am
© James MacDonald/BloombergWorkers at a carbon capture facility in Squamish, British Columbia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government plans to unveil its proposal to cap oil and gas emissions this fall, a policy that will test Canada’s ability to meet its climate targets without knee-capping a crucial economic sector.

The draft regulations are set to be published as soon as October and will “definitely” be released before a United Nations climate conference in Dubai that kicks off Nov. 30, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in an interview.

The emissions cap, first promised in Trudeau’s 2021 election platform, is meant to ensure Canada is progressing toward its climate commitments. But regulating energy-sector emissions is certain to prompt a fight with the conservative provincial government in Alberta, where most of Canada’s oil production is located.

The industry’s response to the cap will depend on the details of Guilbeault’s proposal. He initially aimed to publish draft regulations in the spring, but they have been delayed as the government wrestles with the balance of reducing emissions without imposing production cuts.

Last year, the environment minister published an emissions reduction plan that foresaw a 42% reduction in oil and gas emissions by 2030 — a target that oil industry groups have argued is too restrictive. However, Canadian officials have also said the 42% figure was a modeling exercise, and in practice the share of each sector’s emission cuts by 2030 could look different.

Guilbeault said the government has had productive conversations with energy companies and he believes they will get to a mutually acceptable plan.

“It’s no secret, generally speaking, that industry isn’t particularly fond of government coming up with new regulations,” said Guilbeault, speaking by phone from China, where he is participating in environmental talks. “But I think by and large, industry understands that we need to tackle emissions, that the world is de-carbonizing whether they like it or not, and they can either be part of the solution or the solution will be imposed upon them.”

Trudeau’s government is betting heavily on carbon capture and storage to meet its climate goals, promising C$12.4 billion ($9.2 billion) in tax credits for the technology until the middle of the next decade.

The emissions cap regulations are set to land as some fossil-fuel companies, including Suncor Energy, refocus on their core oil business and reduce their emphasis on long-term renewable projects.

Guilbeault said the strongest opposition has come from a few provinces, though he declined to name them. A statement from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week left little doubt as to her government’s position, as she slammed “an emissions cap that will effectively force energy companies to cap their oil and gas production.”

“We would strongly suggest the federal government refrain from testing our government’s or Albertans’ resolve in this regard,” Smith said.

