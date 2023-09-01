Equinor, BP look to boost prices for US wind power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Americas

Equinor, BP look to boost prices for US wind power

By Andrew Dykes
01/09/2023, 7:56 am
© Supplied by EquinorUS offshore wind
SBMT wind turbine staging operations with the Manhattan skyline in the background (artist's impression).

Filings by a New York regulator show Equinor (OSE:EQNR) and BP (LON:BP) are seeking an increase of up to 54% for power from a trio of wind projects planned off the state.

The supermajors intend to build three projects with up to 3.3GW of capacity in state waters in the form of the Empire Wind 1, Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind schemes.

Yet supply chain issues and inflation across the sector have forced a rethink of a swathe of major offshore wind developments in recent months, and in June the pair began efforts to seek revised financial arrangements.

New filings by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and reported by Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv suggest these revised terms “would result in a 54% increase on average across its portfolio of projects.”

NYSERDA suggests that the strike price for Empire Wind 1 would rise from $118.38 per megawatt hour (MWh) to $159.64/MWh while Empire Wind 2 would rise from $107.50/MWh to $177.84/MWh.

Beacon Wind too would see its strike price increase from $118.00/MWh to $190.82/MWh.

Equinor and BP argued that “rampant inflation, global supply chain disruptions and soaring interest rates associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the increasing pace of the energy transition” have resulted in increased development costs.

It comes days after Danish developer Ørsted’s reported that similar factors could result impairments across its development portfolio of up to 16 billion kroner ($2.33bn).

In particular, the company flagged problems with suppliers at its US Ocean Wind 1, Sunrise Wind, and Revolution Wind projects, warning that these schemes “are not progressing as we previously expected” and estimating that impairments could total up to 5bn krone ($728 million).

Meanwhile, Shell and Ocean Winds’ JV already terminated its power purchase agreements (PPAs) for the planned SouthCoast development.

Equinor has not announced any impairments for its US offshore wind unit.

“Our starting point is we need a basic level of economics in the projects that we are sanctioning and that is also the case for Empire wind and Beacon Wind,” a company told Reuters.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts