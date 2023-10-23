Chevron to buy Hess for $53 Billion in latest oil megadeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 Billion in latest oil megadeal

By Bloomberg
23/10/2023, 11:01 am Updated: 23/10/2023, 11:10 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockChevron strikes end
Chevron sign.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) agreed to buy Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) for $53 billion, the latest major US oil takeover as the industry bets on an enduring future for fossil fuels.

In an all-stock transaction, Chevron will pay $171 per share for Hess, a premium of about 10%, according to a statement from the companies on Monday.

Hess shareholders will receive 1.025 shares of Chevron for each Hess share, giving the company a total enterprise value of $60 billion, including debt.

This is the second major deal in the US oil industry in just a few weeks.

Exxon Mobil Corp. has agreed to buy shale-oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co. for $58 billion, underpinning a bet that oil and gas will remain central to the world’s energy mix for decades to come.

Chevron said the acquisition will deliver faster growth and more generous returns to investors.

“This combination positions Chevron to strengthen our long-term performance and further enhance our advantaged portfolio by adding world-class assets,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said in the statement.

Chevron increases Guyana stake

The acquisition will give Chevron 30% ownership of more than 11 billion barrels equivalent of recoverable resources in Guyana, one of the world’s major new oil producers with a strong growth outlook, according to the statement.

It also adds acreage in the Bakken shale formation and Gulf of Mexico to the company’s portfolio.

The deal will boost Chevron’s estimated five-year production and free cash flow growth rates and extend them into the next decade, according to the statement.

Returns to investors will also get a lift, with the company expecting to recommend an 8% increase in its first-quarter dividend in January, and a further $2.5 billion of share buybacks once the deal has closed.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and should close in the first half of 2024, according to the statement.

It is subject to approval from Hess shareholders, regulators and other customary closing conditions.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts