Exxon raises dividend after free cash flow soars more than expected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas

Exxon raises dividend after free cash flow soars more than expected

By Bloomberg
27/10/2023, 12:37 pm Updated: 27/10/2023, 1:07 pm
© BloombergAn Exxon Mobil Corp. gas station in Houston, Texas. Photographer: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg
An Exxon Mobil Corp. gas station in Houston, Texas. Photographer: Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. posted disappointing profits amid weak performances by their oil-refining and chemical businesses.

Exxon fell 9 cents shy of third-quarter expectations, on a per-share basis, while Chevron’s miss was 66 cents. The companies cited an international oversupply of chemicals from new production plants and losses from overseas refining, respectively.

Exxon shares traded flat in pre-market US trading; Chevron declined 2.3%. The results come as both companies pursue their biggest acquisitions in decades in deals that are expected to vastly expand their drilling portfolios and oil-production potentials.

Despite the earnings miss, Exxon lifted quarterly investor payouts to 95 cents a share, payable on Dec. 11, a penny higher than the Bloomberg Dividend Forecast. Meanwhile, third-quarter free cash flow more than doubled from the prior period to $11.7 billion, far in excess of the $9.36 billion average estimate.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Shale Dominance | Exxon-Pioneer deal would create the biggest producer in the Permian Basin

As for Chevron, the California explorer’s overseas refining division delivered roughly half the net income analysts were expecting. The company’s Permian Basin crude-production business lagged and costs at the mammoth Tengiz project in Kazakhstan increased by roughly 4%.

The profit reports on Friday follow close on the heels of Exxon’s $60 billion all-stock agreement to acquire shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources Co. and Chevron’s $53 billion offer for Hess Corp.

The two acquisitions highlight the US oil supermajors’ determination to press home their advantages over European supermajors and American independents by locking up control of vast resources than can underpin crude output for decades to come.

Exxon is banking on investments in fossil-fuel projects that date back to the pandemic, combined with cost-reduction efforts, Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells said during an interview.

The landmark Pioneer deal will vault Exxon to the pinnacle of Permian Basin output, giving it unmatched ability to flex production depending on oil demand during the energy transition. Chevron’s agreement to buy Hess, meanwhile, will secure the company a 30% stake in Exxon’s fast-growing Guyana operation.

© Supplied by Bloomberg
Valuation Gap | US supermajors trade at a huge premium to European rivals

Investors’ feedback on the Pioneer deal has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Mikells said. “They completely understand the strategic fit and the strong synergies that we expect to be able to achieve from the transaction.”

By one oil-industry metric, known as cost-per-flowing-barrel, Chevron is paying a much higher price for Hess. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth has sought to ease investor concern about the high price for Hess by pledging to fatten dividends and buybacks. The combination will assuage concerns in some corners that Chevron is too reliant on just two regions — the Permian Basin and Kazakhstan — to meet future production targets.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts