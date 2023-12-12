Occidental’s $10.8 billion takeover is a high-stakes debt wager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Occidental’s $10.8 billion takeover is a high-stakes debt wager

By Bloomberg
12/12/2023, 7:23 am
© Bloombergtexas oil
A pumpjack operates on an oil well in the Permian Basin near Orla, Texas.

The $10 billion of debt lined up for Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s (NYSE: OXY) takeover of Texas shale driller CrownRock LP is sizing up to be one of the largest bridge financing deals of the year — and a crucial test for the energy giant.

Just months after regaining its investment-grade credit rating, the Houston-based oil and gas producer agreed to a $10.8 billion transaction to expand its business in the Permian Basin. As part of the deal, it committed to pay about $9.1 billion in cash, funded via a temporary bridge loan from Bank of America that will likely be replaced with bonds and term loans.

That comes in sharp contrast to the financing for other transactions inked this year targeting assets in North America’s most-prolific oil basin. While Chevron Corp.’s purchase of PDC Energy Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corp.’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. both relied on equity markets for financing, Occidental plans to sell only $1.7 billion of new shares.

To Spencer Cutter, a credit analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, the heavy reliance on debt markets raises the stakes for the company. Occidental was among the biggest firms slashed to junk in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as commodity prices fell.

The downgrade came after Occidental took on some $20 billion of debt to fund its controversial purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. It regained its investment-grade score this year.

© Bloomberg
The silhouette of a pumpjack is seen at dusk in the Permian Basin in Texas, U.S. Photographer: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg

“It’s deja vu on a bit of a smaller scale,” Cutter said in a phone interview. With concern mounting over the path of interest rates, the odds of a recession and commodity prices, he said, it’s “a bet on being able to execute this plan over the next 12 to 24 months.”

In a company presentation, Occidental laid out a strategy to pay down at least $4.5 billion of debt within a year of the transaction’s close, saying it would sell up to $6 billion in assets. The company will also assume $1.2 billion in debt held by CrownRock, as per the deal’s terms.

Occidental Chief Financial Officer Sunil Mathew also looked to assure investors during a conference call on Monday, saying that maintaining an investment-grade rating is a key priority. He said he expects the company’s current ratings will be reaffirmed.

A representative for Occidental didn’t respond to requests for further comment. The firm is scored Baa3 at Moody’s Investors Service and BBB- at Fitch Ratings, both one notch above junk. S&P Global Ratings, however, has the company at BB+, the highest speculative-grade score.

Investors, for their part, showed a mixed reaction. Occidental shares jumped as much as 1.3% on Monday after the announcement. But the extra yield investors demand to hold its heaviest-traded bond — a 6.6% note due 2046 — over US Treasuries rose by 9 basis points to 1.81 percentage points, according to Trace bond trading data.

Given its recent upgrade, it’s likely that credit assessors will give the company “a little bit of leeway to begin with,” especially if it’s making an effort toward paying down debt, said James Spicer, an analyst at TD Securities focused on energy.

But even so, the deal “does stretch them a little bit,” he said. With oil prices declining, “it’s going to be incumbent upon them to actually execute on this de-leveraging plan. If they struggle to execute, or if it takes longer than expected, then you might see a rating agency reaction.”

