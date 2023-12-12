OEUK report outlines North Sea clean energy skills potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

OEUK report outlines North Sea clean energy skills potential

By Mathew Perry
12/12/2023, 8:00 am
© Shutterstock / Lukasz ZAthena Exploration
Oil rig silhouette in the North Sea

The North Sea’s skilled oil and gas specialists must be retained to power the transition to clean energy, according to a report released by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) today.

The OEUK Workforce Insight 2023 report found a “homegrown energy transition” using existing skills could see the UK energy workforce increase by 50%, leading to 225,000 employed in the sector by 2030.

According to the report, more than 90% of workers employed in oil and gas production and its associated supply chain have skills that are potentially transferrable to wind, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and clean hydrogen production.

Transition must be ‘effectively managed’

OEUK said the transition away from dependence on oil and gas must be “effectively managed” to ensure the existing skills of workers are considered so they can “move smoothly into new roles”.

The offshore trade association also said it is “essential that education systems are adapted to future workforce requirements” to give equal value to technical pathways with better long-term funding for apprenticeships.

The report also calls for a “fair and predictable tax regime” to attract investment in the North Sea sector.

According to the report, UK offshore energy companies would invest up to £200 billion in the domestic renewables sector with “the right incentives and stability”.

It also called for more collaboration between the energy industry, trade unions, national and devolved government and education providers.

© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm, the world’s largest floating development. North Sea. Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT

The report said a “dedicated skills co-ordinating body” should be established for each of the devolved UK nations to ensure a continuing pipeline of highly skilled workers as well as reiterating calls for a “Skills Passport” to help oil and gas workers transfer more easily to renewables projects.

Clean energy potential ‘enormous’

OEUK said its research shows the opportunity for domestically produced clean energy and new jobs is “enormous”, but relies on “fiscal stability and an attractive investment environment”.

OEUK director of supply chain and people Katy Heidenreich said the UK’s “world class workforce” is key to providing low carbon energy and cutting emissions while supporting the economy.

‘This cannot be a debate about oil and gas versus renewables,” Ms Heidenreich said.

north sea strikes © HEMEDIA
Offshore workers depart from a CHC offshore helicopter at Aberdeen Heliport,

“We need to support both oil and gas and renewable energy since they are increasingly the remit of the same companies and the same people.

‘Instead, it needs to be a conversation about unlocking the full potential of our people.”

Ms Heidenreich said unlocking the right investment will mean the UK can scale up to reach 50GW of wind and 10GW of hydrogen, and speed the development of at least 4 clusters of carbon capture and storage projects by 2030.

‘That is what the future could look like, but our research shows we need more action to address skill shortages and to recognise the huge value in the existing workforce,” she said.

‘We need to continue to collaborate over this issue, and industry continues to work with politicians of all parties as well as policymakers to signpost where transformational action could be realised.”

