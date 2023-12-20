Adnoc signs first Ruwais LNG sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Adnoc signs first Ruwais LNG sale

“This landmark LNG agreement from our ongoing Ruwais LNG project enhances Adnoc’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider and creates new opportunities for value-creation across our gas value chain as natural gas demand continues to increase,” said Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Adnoc senior vice president of marketing.
20/12/2023, 9:06 am Updated: 20/12/2023, 9:06 am
Adnoc has signed its first long-term heads of agreement (HoA) for supplies from its Ruwais LNG project, with China’s ENN Natural Gas.

The ENN unit has signed up to take 1 million tonnes per year of LNG from the low-carbon facility for 15 years, under the HoA.

Adnoc said Ruwais LNG would be the primary source of supply for the contract. The project is due to start deliveries in 2028.

The HoA is contingent on reaching a final investment decision (FID) on Ruwais LNG. Then, the two companies will need to negotiate a definitive sale and purchase agreement (SPA).

Low carbon

He went on to say the company was making “excellent progress in delivering this strategic project”. Adnoc is growing its “portfolio of lower-carbon energy solutions to enable the energy transition and we will continue to support our customers and partners on this journey”.

Adnoc has said Ruwais LNG will be the first LNG facility in the Middle East and North Africa to run on clean power. As such, it will be one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world.

Ruwais LNG will have two electric drive trains, each with 4.8mn tpy of capacity. This is more than double Adnoc LNG’s production.

Adnoc said it would build the new LNG plant at Ruwais in May this year. Previously, it had planned to build the project at Fujairah.

ENN has signed a number of LNG contracts in recent years. Perhaps most notably it has been keen to sign up with US suppliers such as Cheniere Energy and Next Decade.

