Oil & Gas / Americas

Exxon, Cnooc merge Guyana arbitration claims against Chevron

By Bloomberg
29/03/2024, 6:55 am
© Supplied by SBM Offshoreexxonmobil chevron
An FPSO bound for Guyana.

Exxon Mobil and Cnooc merged arbitration claims against Chevron’s proposed takeover of Hess that would allow the US oil supermajor to enter Guyana’s Stabroek Block.

The unified arbitration was approved after a March 26 application, according to a Hess letter to stockholders included in a Chevron a regulatory filing on Thursday. Exxon and Beijing-based Cnooc, which own 45% and 25% of Stabroek, respectively, argue they have a right of first refusal over Hess’s stake in the block.

“Chevron and Hess believe that ExxonMobil’s and CNOOC’s asserted claims are without merit,” according to the filing. Hess “intends to vigorously defend its position in the arbitration proceedings and expects the arbitration tribunal will confirm that the Stabroek ROFR does not apply to the merger.”

The dispute over a contract written more than a decade ago is unprecedented in the modern history of Big Oil and threatens to upend Chevron’s $53 billion deal to buy Hess. In the filing, Hess noted that Exxon published a statement in October “indicating its support” for the deal before reversing course six months later.

Hess reiterated its confidence in winning the arbitration case “based on the express terms of the Stabroek” contract, it said. Exxon has accused Chevron and Hess of attempting to “circumvent” the contract, which is private.

“We understand the intent of this language of the whole contract because we wrote it,” Exxon Senior Vice President Neil Chapman said on March 6.

