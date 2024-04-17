Ex-Shell head Ben van Beurden joins investment group KKR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas

Ex-Shell head Ben van Beurden joins investment group KKR

By Michael Behr
17/04/2024, 7:44 am Updated: 17/04/2024, 7:45 am
© Supplied by ShellFormer Shell CEO Ben van Beurden will join private equity group KKR as a senior advisor on green investments.
Former Shell CEO Ben van Beurden.

Former Shell (LON:SHEL) chief executive officer Ben van Beurden will join private equity group KKR as a senior advisor on green investments, reports say.

According to an article in the Financial Times, Mr van Beurden started with KKR within its infrastructure investment unit on a part-time basis in January, and will advise the investment group on its global climate strategy.

The position marks his first corporate role since retiring from the oil and gas major, who previously said that he planned to include more golf and travel in his retirement.

The Financial Times quoted Mr Van Beurden as saying: “There are quite a few things you could do in that space that are easier and more logical to do with private capital than it is with public capital.

“The more I get exposed to private equity, the more that I believe that this is a really crucial part of the overall societal puzzle to get right.”

Ben van Beurden stepped down as Shell CEO at the end of 2022, marking the end of nearly a decade at the helm of the oil supermajor.

He had previously led Shell’s drive towards biofuels, hydrogen and renewables, setting Shell’s first climate targets.

This included being the first oil major chief executive to target cutting the carbon intensity of the company’s products in 2017.

KKR is looking to invest in sectors that help drive the energy transition, including potential areas like vehicle electrification, hydrogen consumption and battery systems.

According to the Financial Times, the group has invested $15bn into the energy transition. This includes a $750mn investment in London-based EV charging network Zenobe.

The newspaper quoted KKR’s head of North American infrastructure Brandon Freiman as adding that Mr Van Beurden “really led Shell’s work during his tenure as CEO on transitioning it across oil and gas, renewables, sustainable aviation and transportation”.

