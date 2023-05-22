Chevron makes $7.6bn all-stock offer for PDC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Chevron makes $7.6bn all-stock offer for PDC

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
22/05/2023, 1:29 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergChevron record profits
Attendees stand near Chevron Corp. signage during the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

Chevron has struck a deal to acquired PDC Energy for a total of $7.6 billion, including debt.

Chevron said it would carry out the deal using its own stock, with the issue of 41 million shares. Both boards have approved the deal. They expect it to close by the end of 2023.

The buyer said PDC offered “strong free cash flow, low breakeven production and development opportunities adjacent to Chevron’s position in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, as well as additional acreage to Chevron’s leading position in the Permian Basin”.

Announcing the deal, Chevron said it also expected to increase capital expenditure by $1bn per year, raising guidance to $14-16bn.

Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth said PDC was “attractive and complementary” to his company’s position in the US. “This transaction is accretive to all important financial measures and enhances Chevron’s objective to safely deliver higher returns and lower carbon. We look forward to welcoming PDC’s team and shareholders to Chevron and continuing both companies’ focus on safe and reliable operations.”

Lower carbon

PDC president and CEO Bart Brookman welcomed the deal as a way to “maximise value for our shareholders. It provides a global portfolio of best-in-class assets”. The two companies will work together “toward our shared goal for a lower carbon energy future”.

The deal is contingent on approval from PDC shareholders and certain other regulatory approvals. PDC shareholders will receive 0.4638 Chevron shares for each of their shares.

The deal valued PDC at $6.3 billion, or $72 per share. The company is currently trading at around $65, with the deal offering a 11% premium.

Chevron said it would see benefits from the deal within the first year, adding $1bn in free cash flow at $70 per barrel of Brent. It increases Chevron’s proved reserves by 10%, at a cost of less than $7 per boe.

