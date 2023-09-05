Facing Argentine politics, Molecular makes plan to sell out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Facing Argentine politics, Molecular makes plan to sell out

Molecular said Argentina is “economically and politically volatile and unstable and has degraded materially” since it invested.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/09/2023, 7:37 am Updated: 05/09/2023, 7:53 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Post Thumbnail

Molecular Energies (LON:MEN) has set out plans to sell its Argentine business to its chairman, Peter Levine, citing increasing worries about local risk.

PLLG Investments would buy the assets for up to $40 million, the company announced today. This would involve just $2mn on completion of the sale.

However, PLLG would cover a debt of $13mn owed by the local unit in Argentina to Molecular. It would also agree to provide up to 20% of net free cash flow from the business for the next five years.

A general meeting of shareholders is required to approve the plan and will take place on September 21.

The directors – bar Levine – have approved the sale as fair and reasonable, with finnCap. Levine owns around 29% of the company.

Finance director Robert Shepherd said the proposal was in the “best interests of the company. It is clear that the market is not appreciative of investment in Argentina and the current economic and political environment combined with the rampant inflation and severe restrictions on foreign investment have led the independent directors to conclude that the divestment of our Argentine business is appropriate.”

The sale allows Molecular to keep “potential upside” while repaying inter-company debt, he said. Ultimately, it will allow “Molecular to build a substantial business free from those concerns”.

Following such a sale, Molecular would retain an exploration licence in Paraguay. It is due to drill a well there this month. It will also keep its stakes in hydrogen independent Atome Energy and Green House Capital.

Argentina’s squeeze

The Argentina assets produced 1,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, falling to 1,514 boepd as of the second quarter this year. While the assets are profitable, most of this goes to servicing its $33mn of debts.

In August, Molecular took a more positive view of Argentina. The company said the local company was insulated from the country’s high inflation and that oil and gas was a backbone of the Argentina economy. Inflation is said to be at more than 100% per year.

Levine said elections in Argentina would drive a “more constructive approach for the country in 2024”.

Now, though, this calculus has changed. Molecular said Argentina is “economically and politically volatile and unstable and has degraded materially” since it invested.

The country has run out of dollars and the primary presidential election “produced a surprising result creating significantly more instability and uncertainty and resulting in an approximate 22% depreciation of the Peso overnight”.

The Central Bank has prevented Molecular’s local unit from paying debts, or interest.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts