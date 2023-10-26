ReconAfrica bids fond farewell to Mexico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

ReconAfrica bids fond farewell to Mexico

The company had made a commitment to spend $31mn on the Chiapas blocks by February 2024.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2023, 2:37 pm Updated: 26/10/2023, 4:08 pm
© Bloombergpemex fire
The Mexican flag on a building at the Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) Dos Bocas Olmeca refinery in the town of Paraiso, Tabasco state, Mexico.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa has sold off its Mexican unit in exchange for debt cancellation.

Chame Energy is buying the Mexico assets and will take ownership of RenCan, a wholly owned subsidiary of ReconAfrica.

The deal has an effective date of October 25. Closing is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Under the agreement, a RenCan loan of $7.5 million to ReconAfrica is terminated. Chame is taking on all RenCan’s debts and liabilities.

However, ReconAfrica is due to pay a finder’s fee of $200,000 to Willem Veltman and Kevin Smith on closing.

As at the end of June, ReconAfrica reported a working capital deficit of C$52.7mn ($38.2mn). Stripping out the Mexican assets, it had a working capital surplus of C$3.12mn ($2.3mn).

The company had racked up $101.5mn ($73.48mn) in royalties and penalties on its Chiapas block, in Mexico.

Chame is owned and controlled by Edgar De la Torre. ReconAfrica said De la Torre had been providing oilfield services in Mexico for more than 40 years.

Namibia focus

ReconAfrica president and CEO Brian Reinsborough welcomed the deal. The sale “provides the company with access to working capital while allowing us to exit Mexico and remove the legacy liabilities from our balance sheet in excess of US$100 million”.

ReconAfrica can focus on securing a joint venture for its Namibian assets, he said, and planning a return to drilling. The company plans to begin a “multi-well, high impact exploration programme” in the first quarter of 2024.

ReconAfrica teamed up with Lukoil in 2017 on the Amatitlan block. It also has the three Chiapas blocks and the Ponton block. It is producing from one well in the Mundo Nuevo and one in the Malva blocks. In the most recent quarter, these provided $4.2mn of revenue.

Updated at 4:07 pm to remove confusion over Chame as an arms length party. 

