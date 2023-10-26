Conoco among many considering shale patch M&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Conoco among many considering shale patch M&A

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/10/2023, 3:50 pm
A pumpjack operates on an oil well in the Permian Basin near Orla, Texas, U.S., on Friday, March 2, 2018.

ConocoPhillips is considering a bid for CrownRock, a private equity backed player in the Permian Basin, following major moves by ExxonMobil and Chevron.

Reuters reported the speculation today, noting that CrownRock went up for sale in October. The company may be valued at $10-15 billion.

Earlier this month, Exxon announced the all-stock $59.5 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. Chevron then followed up with the announcement of another $53bn all-stock deal to buy Hess.

Conoco is not alone in its pursuit of CrownRock, though. Bloomberg reported last week that Devon Energy was considering a deal for the Lime Rock joint venture, which is focused on the North Midland Basin, in Texas’ Permian Basin.

Bloomberg also reported Devon was considering a merger with Marathon Oil. Devon was worth around $32bn, it said, and Marathon $17.5bn.

Reuters’ sources said Marathon had also expressed interest in acquiring CrownRock. The news agency said the Marathon-Devon merger had come apart in August, because the sides could not agree terms.

The deals are notable in that they command high price tags – and also in that they are focused largely on domestic US shale opportunities.

