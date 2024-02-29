Exxon plays hardball with Chevron to hoard Guyana’s oil riches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / E&P

Exxon plays hardball with Chevron to hoard Guyana’s oil riches

By Bloomberg
29/02/2024, 2:26 pm
© Supplied by Keppel O&MThe Prosperity FPSO vessel was named in a ceremony at Keppel Shipyard, Singapore.
The Prosperity FPSO vessel was named in a ceremony at Keppel Shipyard, Singapore.

It’s rare for disputes between any of the world’s supermajor oil companies to spill out in public. It’s even rarer that one could end up costing $53 billion.

But the oil riches beneath Guyana’s coastal waters are so valuable that Exxon Mobil Corp. is willing to battle over the legal intricacies of a contract signed a decade ago to keep the prize mostly to itself — and away from top rival Chevron Corp.

The stakes in the fight — which has the potential to scuttle Chevron’s takeover of Hess Corp. — couldn’t be much higher.

Exxon said this week it’s considering exercising rights to acquire the Hess stake in a giant offshore oil development in Guyana — the key asset that lured Chevron into the Hess acquisition.

A win for Exxon, which made the Guyana discovery in 2015 and owns 45% of the project, would enhance the stock-market premium it derives from being the sole Western supermajor with a share in the world’s fastest-growing major oil development. Victory for Chevron would see it gain Hess’s 30% stake in Exxon’s marquee project, narrow the valuation gap with its larger rival and provide low-cost production growth for years.

“This is such a material issue to Hess and its value,” said Afra Afsharipour, a law professor at the University of California. “It would not be unusual if somebody like Exxon did that to a competitor, to try to poke holes into a competitor’s deal.”

The Guyana project is unique for its size, rapid growth and high profitability. It’s a particularly rare combination now because, Exxon aside, most oil majors have shied away from megaprojects due to concerns about the environment, peak oil demand and investors’ preference for buybacks and dividends over production growth.

The primary production area, Stabroek, holds 11 billion barrels, and Exxon’s speedy development plan means production will double to 1.2 million barrels a day by 2027, putting Guyana on par with OPEC member Angola. Extracting Guyana’s oil is profitable at prices less than $35 a barrel, nearly $50 below Brent’s current level, in part because of a favorable production-sharing contract first signed with the government in 1999, when the basin was considered high-risk.

It’s no surprise then that Exxon wants to preserve the value of what an executive once described as its “fairy tale” oil discovery.

At issue is a private contract between Exxon, Hess and Cnooc governing Guyana’s Stabroek block. It contains a “right of first refusal” clause, meaning that if one party wants to sell its stake, it must first offer it to the other two.

“When engaging in complex, multi-partner, multi-billion dollar investments around the world, the sanctity of agreements and contracts is essential” Exxon said in a statement.

Chevron said in a regulatory filing this week that the clause doesn’t apply because it is buying Hess in its entirety, not just the Guyana asset. Exxon said in a statement that it disagrees and has a duty to its shareholders to enforce its pre-emption rights within the contract “to realize the significant value we’ve created.”

“It appears that Exxon/Cnooc can potentially block Chevron from acquiring Hess Guyana, but not necessarily acquire it themselves,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “This is what is likely up for debate.”

The prospect of Exxon buying Hess’s stake appears remote. If the dispute goes to arbitration and Chevron wins, the deal can close as originally intended. If Exxon wins, Chevron would cancel the takeover and Hess would remain independent.

“There’s no possible scenario in which Exxon or Cnooc could acquire Hess’s interest in Guyana as a result of the Chevron-Hess transaction,” Chevron said in an emailed statement.

Chevron also said it’s “fully committed” to the deal and doesn’t believe the contract or discussions with Exxon will prevent its completion.

Exxon may be taking the stance, “‘We don’t care, you’re not going to get this, we’re just going to exercise our rights,’” said Haag Sherman, CEO of Tectonic Financial Inc., which manages $6.7 billion in assets. “If I’m Exxon, I’m doing the same thing.”

All parties remain in discussions, according to Chevron’s filing. That suggests the dispute may yet end amicably in a negotiated settlement before it gets to arbitration.

“It could ruin the deal, although the chances are low,” said Kevin MacCurdy, director of research at Pickering Energy Partners. “I’d be surprised if this deal ultimately didn’t go through.”

