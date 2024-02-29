UK operators ‘pause’ some S-92 flights following Norway heli incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK operators ‘pause’ some S-92 flights following Norway heli incident

By Andrew Dykes
29/02/2024, 2:37 pm Updated: 29/02/2024, 3:07 pm
File photo of Bristow’s S92 Fleet in Shetland.
A host of UK flights by S-92 aircraft have been ‘paused’ at the request of North Sea operators, in the wake of a fatal helicopter crash in Norway on Wednesday evening.

It follows news that a Bristow-operated Sikorsky S-92 helicopter ditched into the sea off the coast of Norway during a training exercise for oil firm Equinor, with one crew member fatally injured.

All six crew aboard were recovered from the crash and taken to hospital in Bergen on Wednesday evening, though one fatality has since been confirmed. The other five passengers have varying levels of injuries, including one member who is seriously injured.

Equinor suspended all its helicopter flights in Norway and the UK in the wake of the incident.

The move appears to have been mirrored by some other North Sea operators, though it’s understood this decision remains discretionary and is not the result of any instruction from UK authorities.

A spokesperson for heli operator CHC said: “At the request of a small number of customers, we instigated a pause in some S-92 operations in the UK.

“We will resume operations after further discussion with relevant customers. The pause in operations relates to the S-92 model only, and other flights are continuing as scheduled.”

It did not disclose which clients were affected.

It’s understood Bristow’s UK flights continue to operate as usual, according to its schedule data.

However the company said arrangements with customers are confidential, and that it would work closely with all customers in respect of individual flight details and requirements.

The company reportedly operates 11 S-92 aircraft for energy customers out of Aberdeen.

The UK North Sea fleet stood at 32 such airframes in 2022, according to data published by Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), though new aircraft were brought in last year alongside some retirals.

© OEUK
North Sea helicopter types. Source: OEUK

Another operator, Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS), said it had not made any changes to schedules.

A spokesperson for OHS UK said: “Safety is of paramount importance. We are currently fully operational and are monitoring the situation closely.”

Operator NHV does not fly the S-92 airframe and flights from its bases using the H175, AW169 and AW139 aircraft appear largely as planned, according to timetable data.

UPDATE: Fatality confirmed after helicopter ditches into sea off Norway

Industry reacts to tragic news 

Meanwhile UK unions and sector representatives expressed their condolences.

Offshore union RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that it was sad news and that the union’s thoughts were with the families of all those affected by this tragic event.

“We will not speculate about the causes of this tragedy and is seeking information from the Norwegian authorities as this aircraft model is a critical part of the UK fleet taking workers to sites across the UK sector.

“We are also liaising with our Norwegian colleagues in our sister trade Union Industri Energi,” he said.

Offshore Energy (OEUK) HSE director Mark Wilson also said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with all who were on this flight, their families and those involved in rescue and response following the helicopter ditching in Norway.

“At present there are no confirmed facts about the cause of this accident. Our priority now is to work in close coordination with Step Change in Safety, helicopter operators, oil and gas operators and contractors, offshore trade unions, the pilots’ union BALPA, the regulators; HSE and the Civil Aviation Authority.

“When facts are established we will work in partnership with these bodies to ensure any learning from this tragic incident is shared across the industry and appropriate steps are taken in due course.”

