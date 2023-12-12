BP escalates Venture Global LNG feud with complaint to US regulators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / LNG

BP escalates Venture Global LNG feud with complaint to US regulators

By Bloomberg
12/12/2023, 7:03 am Updated: 12/12/2023, 7:31 am
© Photographer: Dan Kitwood/GettyLONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: A crow walks along a sign at a BP (British Petroleum) petrol station on September 23, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. BP has announced that its ability to transport fuel from refineries to its branded petrol station forecourts is being impacted by the ongoing shortage of HGV drivers and as a result, it will be rationing deliveries to ensure continuity of supply. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
BP Plc (LON: BP) asked US energy regulators to intervene in its dispute with Venture Global LNG Inc. over liquefied natural gas cargoes, escalating a feud that’s roiled the market for the super-chilled fuel.

The London-based supermajor accused Venture Global of violating its contract by selling cargoes from its plant at Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana through one-off deals rather than supplying customers signed up for long-term deals, according to a letter BP sent to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Monday.

Venture Global began operations at the plant in March 2022 but hasn’t been shipping gas to BP and other energy giants that agreed to deals of 10 years or more, saying the contracts aren’t in effect yet because the facility remains in startup, or commissioning, phase. Instead, the company has sold cargoes into the spot market, where prices are significantly higher.

Venture Global “has consistently thrown a veil of secrecy around its operations by refusing to follow the FERC’s regulations,” BP’s wrote in its letter.

Venture Global vowed to file a formal response “in due course,” according to spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes.

“The complaint that BP filed with FERC has no merit and is another attempt — after Repsol tried and failed — to use a federal energy regulator to advance its own interests in a commercial dispute,” Hynes wrote in an email. “BP’s repeated efforts to publicize that dispute show the weakness of its contractual position.”

The delayed shipments have emerged as a mounting point of contention between Venture Global, the developer of key US LNG export terminals, and some of the world’s largest energy companies. It comes as Europe is eager for more fuel heading into winter and as the US is poised to become the biggest global exporter of LNG. Customers including BP, Shell Plc and Repsol SA have initiated arbitration proceedings over the delayed contract start.

