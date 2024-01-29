Activist investor fund urges BP to drop clean energy strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Activist investor fund urges BP to drop clean energy strategy

By Mathew Perry
29/01/2024, 10:04 am Updated: 29/01/2024, 10:54 am
Oil and gas analysts have been sharing their thoughts after BP (LON: BP) published its latest set of financial results on Tuesday.
BP's North Sea HQ, Aberdeen. Kami Thomson

An activist investor fund is reportedly urging BP (LON:BP) to abandon its commitments to reduce oil and gas output and other parts of its clean energy strategy.

The Financial Times (FT) reports London-based hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners wrote to BP chairman Helge Lund in October shortly after it acquired a small stake in the oil supermajor.

Bluebell reportedly said by transitioning away from fossil fuels faster than wider society, BP was “destroying” shareholder value.

Under former chief executive Bernard Looney, BP pledged in 2020 to increase its investments in renewable energy and vowed to let its oil and gas production fall by two-fifths by 2030.

The company later pared back that commitment last year to a 25% reduction in response to widespread disruption in energy markets caused by the invasion of Ukraine.

BP clean energy sift an ‘irrational strategy’

“This irrational strategy has, quite understandably, depressed the value of BP’s share price,” Bluebell said in its letter according to FT.

BP’s commitment to reduce the size of its oil and gas business is still the only firm target to cut output in the sector, with rivals Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil and Chevron outpacing the London-listed firm in returns to shareholders.

© Supplied by Andrew Dykes
BP hydrogen and energy transition model at Offshore Europe 2023. P&J Live.

Bluebell said its investment in BP had predated Looney’s departure and the fund said it would have called for his resignation had he not resigned last year.

Bluebell also said BP should cut its investments in bioenergy, hydrogen and renewables between 2023 and 2030 by around £22bn, or approximately 60%.

The hedge fund said BP could achieve most of that reduction by stopping all renewables investments, a sector in which BP “has no right to win”.

Newly appointed BP CEO Murray Auchincloss has so far remained committed to the company’s renewable energy targets.

bp bernard looney © Supplied by BP
BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss

A spokesperson for BP told FT that the company welcomed “constructive engagement” with its investors and that “we have met with most of our major shareholders recently and continue to receive support for our strategy”.

While Bluebell has not disclosed the size of the stake it holds in BP, the fund manages around £118m in assets, a small fraction of the more than £80bn market capitalisation of BP.

Despite its small size, Bluebell has successfully forced companies to shift track in the past. In 2021, a campaign led by the hedge fund led to the removal of the CEO of French luxury goods firm Danone.

