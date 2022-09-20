TotalEnergies approves $700m Fenix gas project off Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

TotalEnergies approves $700m Fenix gas project off Argentina

TotalEnergies and its partners have has approved the final investment decision (FID) for the Fenix gas development, around 37 miles off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.
By Andrew Dykes
20/09/2022, 7:51 am
© Supplied by Wintershall DeaWintershall Dea unmanned platform.
Wintershall Dea unmanned platform.

TotalEnergies and its partners have has approved the final investment decision (FID) for the Fenix gas development, around 37 miles off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

Investing via its Total Austral unit, TotalEnergies (PARIS:TTE) operates the project with a 37.5% interest, in partnership with WintershallDea (37.5%) and Pan American Sur (25%).

The offshore concession – Cuenca Marina Austral 1 (CMA-1) – also includes the onshore Ara and Cañadon Alfa fields and the offshore Hidra, Kaus, Carina, Aries, Vega Pleyade and Fenix fields.

In total, the FID represents an investment of approximately $706 million, the partners said Monday.

The Fenix field will be developed through three horizontal wells, drilled from a new unmanned platform in water depth of 70 metres.

At production start-up, expected in early 2025, Fenix will produce 10 million cubic metres per day of natural gas, or around 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Gas will be routed through a 35km pipeline to TotalEnergies’ Véga Pleyade platform and treated onshore at the Rio Cullen and Cañadon Alfa plants, also operated by the French energy major.

“With first gas less than two and a half years from FID, the Fenix project will contribute to maintaining our production levels in Tierra del Fuego and securing supply to the Argentinean gas market. With a carbon intensity of 9 kgCO2/boe, the project will benefit from the Company’s technologies in lowering the carbon intensity, such as the installation of wind farms and heat recovery systems,” said TotalEnergies’ E&P senior vice president for Americas, David Mendelson.

“This is an important step for Argentina, Wintershall Dea and all partners involved. Fénix is a major natural gas project, that will contribute significant natural gas volumes for more than 15 years to the country’s long-term energy supply,” said Thilo Wieland, Wintershall Dea’s board member responsible for Latin America.

“At the same time, this decision is a proof of our commitment to Argentina and will strengthen its role as a core country in our global portfolio.”

Total Austral is Argentina’s largest international gas producer, with some 25% of production, with equity production averaging 81,000 boepd in 2021.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts