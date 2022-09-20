Well-Safe bags $30m decommissioning contract for Neptune’s Dutch, UK assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Well-Safe bags $30m decommissioning contract for Neptune’s Dutch, UK assets

Neptune Energy has awarded Well-Safe Solutions a contract for a major North Sea decommissioning campaign spanning the UK and Netherlands.
By Andrew Dykes
20/09/2022, 8:24 am Updated: 20/09/2022, 9:06 am
Well-Safe Solutions acquired the Well-Safe Protector from Seadrill in 2020

The $30 million (£26m) decom award covers more than 20 wells across eight Dutch and UK North Sea fields.

Neptune said the contract was the first “multi-region, multi-well decommissioning campaign” it had ever awarded to a single rig contractor, and that it would “significantly reduce” the time and costs associated with the work.

The Well-Safe Protector jack-up rig will carry out the plug and abandonment (P&A) of at least four subsea and 17 platform wells in Dutch and UK waters.

The Well-Safe Protector is scheduled to mobilise in Q1 2023 to the Dutch and UK sectors for P&A operations in fields including D18a-A, G14-B, K12-S2, L10-S2 and K9c-A in the Netherlands and the Neptune-operated Minke and Orca fields, the operator confirmed.

Neptune has the option to extend the one-year contract by a further two years, via eight three-month extensions.

Neptune Energy managing director for the Netherlands, Lex de Groot, said: “Safely decommissioning assets at the end of their economic producing lives is an important part of our work. We plug and abandon the wells, taking everything with us and leaving the seabed in a clean state. That is our responsibility and we don’t take it lightly.

“Working with a single rig contractor for this extensive, cross-border decommissioning campaign is an innovative way reduce time and costs.”

Rig manager for the Protector, Duncan Morison, added: “The Well-Safe Protector boasts a large volume of deck space for tubing, casing and conductor recovery, allowing effective batch operations and will help Neptune Energy realise considerable operational savings.”

The award is the latest success for Aberdeen-headquartered Well-Safe, which celebrated its fifth anniversary at the beginning of August.

The firm has doubled its office footprint, taking over the second floor of its building based in Cove, and is on track to have more than 300 staff by the end of its financial year.

It also follows close on the heels of a 14-well contract for its newly acquired rig, the Well-Safe Defender.

It will mark a first campaign for the Defender under its new guise, following its acquisition from Awilco Drilling, with work expected to get underway in March 2023.

