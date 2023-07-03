Exxon, KCA Deutag accident had “potential for fatality”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Offshore

Exxon, KCA Deutag accident had “potential for fatality”

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/07/2023, 4:34 pm Updated: 03/07/2023, 4:41 pm
View from a helipad with Hebron written in the foreground
ExxonMobil Canada

ExxonMobil and KCA Deutag have received a telling off for what could have been a fatal accident on the Hebron platform, off east Canada.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (CNLOPB) issued a notice of non-compliance last week. The accident took place on May 28.

The agency reported the accident took place when the drilling maintenance team was working on the knuckle boom crane. While using a hydraulic pin puller arrangement, the puller rod was put under far greater stress than it was designed to withstand.

After four attempts to pull the 6.8 kg rod, it failed on the fifth. It fractured and was “projected” around 19 metres across the pipe deck. It then deflected off the crash rail and then, after travelling another 12 metres and another deflection, it came to rest 14 metres down on the Utilities Process Module (UPM) upper deck.

There were no barriers to stop the rod, CNLOPB noted. It had “the potential for fatality”, the report said.

CNLOPB said the work had lacked a number of crucial pieces of information. These included examining the load rating of the rod and lacked step-by-step instructions for its removal.

Raising issues

CNLOPB cired ExxonMobil Canada Properties for six specific non-compliances. These range from a failure to take “all reasonable measures to ensure health and safety” for all, through to the specific operating procedure failures.

Exxon did get credit for having taken corrective actions, the report said. It must also carry out an audit for failures and gaps in the management system, review the use of jacks on the Hebron, ensure workers are trained and publish an incident bulletin.

The agency cited KCA Deutag for five non-compliance issues. The safety warning said the driller must carry out an audit, ensure training and also review jack use on the Hebron.

There were a number of near misses on Hebron in 2021. Incidents included injuries on the facility and a support vessel.

Exxon is pressing ahead with drilling off Canada. Last year, it signed up SFL’s Hercules semisubmersible for work. The rig has recently arrived in Canada, at Bays Bull today, Esgian has reported.

The Hercules will drill the Gale well first.

