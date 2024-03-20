China’s Sinochem buys first oil cargo from Canadian pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Pipelines

China’s Sinochem buys first oil cargo from Canadian pipeline

By Bloomberg
20/03/2024, 4:31 pm
© Photographer: Bloomberg/BloomberSinochem purchases Canadian crude oil cargo
A worker stands on a concrete berm at the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project at the Burnaby Terminal tank farm in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

China’s Sinochem Group has purchased one of the first crude cargoes that will be shipped through a new Canadian pipeline that’s designed to move more oil from landlocked Alberta to the Pacific Coast for export.

Sinochem bought a 550,000-barrel cargo from Suncor Energy Inc., which will load from the Trans Mountain pipeline’s expansion in May-June, said traders who asked not to be identified. The oil is a heavy crude, they added.

The Trans Mountain expansion — which nearly triples the capacity of the system — is Canada’s biggest new oil pipeline in more than a decade. The larger conduit was conceived as a way to let Canadian producers sell more crude at better prices to buyers in Asia and on the US West Coast, widening its customer base beyond its current pool of mainly US Midwest refiners.

The development also holds political significance for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government purchased the pipeline from Kinder Morgan Inc. in 2018 to save the expansion from cancellation.

An inaugural sale to China helps bolster the case that the project is opening new markets for Canadian producers and was worth saving despite the cost overruns and criticism from environmentalists.

The Canadian oil cargo purchased by Sinochem is of similar quality to Iraqi Basrah crude and will likely be refined in coker units, traders said. The sale was done at a discount of close to $5 a barrel to Brent on a delivered basis, they added.

Sinochem and Suncor didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The expansion is a twinning of the existing 1,150-kilometer (715-mile) pipeline from Edmonton, Alberta, and Burnaby, British Columbia. The pipeline was initially slated to start in 2017, but faced repeated delays, cost overruns, construction mishaps and regulatory hurdles.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts