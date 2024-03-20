Report – Wood Group to make hundreds of job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Report – Wood Group to make hundreds of job cuts

By Allister Thomas
20/03/2024, 5:57 pm Updated: 20/03/2024, 7:18 pm
© Supplied by WoodWood employees working onsite

It has been reported that Aberdeen-headquartered engineering firm Wood Group (LON: WG) is planning to make hundreds of job cuts.

Sky News reports the firm has plans to cut 200 jobs as part of a new cost efficiency programme to be announced alongside its full-year results next week.

Wood Group has no comment when contacted for comment by Energy Voice.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said the cuts are expected to affect “white-collar workers globally”.

Wood Group has around 36,000 employees around the world.

The firm has been making job cuts as part of efficiency measures in recent months.

In February, the company confirmed 34 jobs were being cut across the UK, including 22 in Aberdeen, to “drive efficiency”.

Wood is also divesting parts of its business, revealing the prior month its plans to offload Ethos Energy, set up in 2014 to be a “gas turbines giant” which today has 4,000 staff globally.

Other portfolio shifts recently have included the sale of its built environment business to cut debt and the sell off of its Gulf of Mexico labour operations.

In a February full-year trading update, Wood praised “clear progress” in key areas including revenue, EBITDA, cash generation and order book.

However analysts said net debt remained the “frustrating key item” sitting at $680m, 8% higher than consensus  estimates.

CEO Ken Gilmartin told Energy Voice in January that Wood has always been focused on debt and we will continue to be focused on debt,” pointing to operating cash flow having significantly improved year-on-year by around $275m.

The job cuts report comes a year after private equity giant Apollo Global Management pulled out of a takeover bid for Wood after several offers were made.

Shares in the engineering firm are down 7% in the last six months, and down 24.5% over the last year.

In the same report Wood denied claims Mr Gilmartin could relocate to the US, following other senior executives who have.

 

