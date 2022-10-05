Sembcorp Marine lands $3 billion FPSO deal with Petrobras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Sembcorp Marine lands $3 billion FPSO deal with Petrobras

Sembcorp Marine (SGX: S51) has landed a $3 billion contract for a newbuild FPSO for Petrobras.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/10/2022, 7:11 am Updated: 05/10/2022, 7:11 am
The P-82 FPSO (floating, production, storage and offloading) vessel will be used at the Brazillian state-owned operator’s Buzios field, about 111 miles off Rio de Janeiro in the prolific Santos Basin.

It will be the 10th vessel to operate in the pre-salt field and one of the largest in the region, with production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day and 12 million metres of gas.

The deal adds $3bn to the Singapore shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine order book, which stood at $1.7bn at the end of June.

Scheduled for delivery in H1 2026, the Sembcorp FPSO is part of a new generation of production facilities for Petrobras.

The high production capacity will be met with technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, Sembcorp said, while the unit will also be equipped with water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.

Landmark project

Senior vice president and head of Sembcorp Marine rigs and floaters William Gu said: “We are grateful to Petrobras for selecting Sembcorp Marine to undertake this landmark project. Sembcorp Marine has a suite of EPC newbuild execution capabilities built on a strong track record of floating production facilities deliveries to FPSO operators and oil majors. Combined with our state-of-the-art yard facilities in Singapore and Brazil, we are well placed to undertake complex projects such as the P-82 FPSO.”

Sembcorp Marine has delivered 13 FPSO/FSO/FPU projects for deployment in Brazil, the last being in September 2019, where Sembcorp Marine’s wholly-owned and operated subsidiary Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), delivered the newbuild FPSO P-68 to Tupi B.V. which is currently deployed at the ultra-deepwater Berbigão and Sururu fields in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

EJA is expected to deliver another newbuild FPSO, the P-71 in the last quarter of 2022 for deployment at the Itapu field.

Wong Weng Sun, president & CEO of Sembcorp Marine, said, “We are very pleased to be awarded this contract and to support Petrobras to grow its FPSO fleet in Brazil. We have been supporting Petrobras over the past decades and are thankful that Petrobras has entrusted yet another project, the P-82 FPSO to Sembcorp Marine.”

The deal comes as Sembcorp Marine and Keppel agreed a mega-merger back in April to create the world’s largest oil and gas shipbuilder.

However, with the deal going for shareholder approval in Q4 of this year, Sembcorp Marine shareholders have questioned the deal over fears of being diluted.

