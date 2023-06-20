Pipelay vessel assists search for missing Titanic submarine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Pipelay vessel assists search for missing Titanic submarine

By Andrew Dykes
20/06/2023, 4:21 pm Updated: 21/06/2023, 8:31 am
© Supplied by TechnipFMCTechnipFMC's Deep Energy pipelay vessel.
TechnipFMC’s Deep Energy vessel is assisting in search efforts for a submarine which went missing on an expedition to explore the wreck of the Titanic off the Canadian coast.

The French-American offshore services group said its pipelay vessel arrived at the famous wreck site this morning to help support search and rescue efforts for the Titan submarine, which disappeared on Sunday with five people on board.

The research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with the crew of the submarine nearly two hours into its dive, at a location around 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, and 400 miles from Newfoundland.

According to submarine owner OceanGate, the Titan craft has life support systems which would enable it to remain underwater for up to 96 hours.

The company operates a fleet of five-person submersibles capable of reaching depths of up to 4,000m.

In a statement to the BBC, TechnipFMC said it was assisting efforts “being led by the United States Coast Guard with support from the Canadian Coast Guard.”

Constructed in 2013 and flagged in the Bahamas, Deep Energy is described by its owner as one of the largest and fastest pipelay vessels ever built.

It specialises in installing flexible pipe and umbilicals in water depths of up to 3,000m via a reel-lay method.

With a transit speed of 19.5 knots, significant storage capacity and an abandonment and recovery system rated to 500 tonnes, TechnipFMC says it is designed to operate in the North Sea and other regions.

On board it also hosts two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), capable of operating at up to 3,000m.

However, the wrecked ship lies at around 3,800m, and experts have suggested if the Titan craft has sunk to the sea floor there are few rescue craft that would be able to reach it.

A French vessel, The Atalante, is also en route and expected to arrive within the search zone on Wednesday, according to the country’s maritime ministry.

The vessel is also equipped with a deepsea robot which could be used in the search.

