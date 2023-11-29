Saipem wins deepwater pipe work in Guyana, Brazil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Saipem wins deepwater pipe work in Guyana, Brazil

The company said it would carry out work with its FDS2, Constellation and Castorone vessels. It will carry out work from its Port of Georgetown base.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
29/11/2023, 8:13 am Updated: 29/11/2023, 8:14 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Saipem North Sea Equinor
Saipem's Castorone

Saipem has won two contracts in South America, worth $1.9 billion, from ExxonMobil and Equinor.

The first award is for the Whiptail development in Guyana. Working in around 2,000 metres, Saipem will work on the design, fabrication and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines, and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility.

The company said it would carry out work with its FDS2, Constellation and Castorone vessels. It will carry out work from its Port of Georgetown base.

The contract allows Saipem to begin some work on the project, such as engineering and procurement. Whiptail has not yet reached a final investment decision (FID). Exxon expects to reach approval for the project early in 2024.

In October, Exxon approved SBM Offshore to carry out design work on the 250,000 barrel per day Whiptail FPSO.

Equinor also awarded work to Saipem in Brazil, on the Raia project, offshore Rio de Janeiro. This is a pre-salt gas and condensate field in the Campos Basin.

Saipem will carry out offshore transport and installation for a subsea gas export line and associated equipment. The company said the work would be in water depths of around 2,900 metres, in addition to the horizontal drilling required for the shore approach.

Saipem will use Castorone for the installation, it said.

The Italian service company noted the project was important in providing local supplies, as it could meet 15% of Brazil’s demand. Equinor intends to bring the gas onshore to a facility at Cabiúnas, in the city of Macaé.

Saipem said the awards demonstrated its long-term partnerships and the planned use of its equipment to the end of 2027.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts