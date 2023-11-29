Saipem wins deepwater pipe work in Guyana, Brazil

Saipem has won two contracts in South America, worth $1.9 billion, from ExxonMobil and Equinor.

The first award is for the Whiptail development in Guyana. Working in around 2,000 metres, Saipem will work on the design, fabrication and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines, and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility.

The company said it would carry out work with its FDS2, Constellation and Castorone vessels. It will carry out work from its Port of Georgetown base.

The contract allows Saipem to begin some work on the project, such as engineering and procurement. Whiptail has not yet reached a final investment decision (FID). Exxon expects to reach approval for the project early in 2024.

In October, Exxon approved SBM Offshore to carry out design work on the 250,000 barrel per day Whiptail FPSO.

Equinor also awarded work to Saipem in Brazil, on the Raia project, offshore Rio de Janeiro. This is a pre-salt gas and condensate field in the Campos Basin.

Saipem will carry out offshore transport and installation for a subsea gas export line and associated equipment. The company said the work would be in water depths of around 2,900 metres, in addition to the horizontal drilling required for the shore approach.

Saipem will use Castorone for the installation, it said.

The Italian service company noted the project was important in providing local supplies, as it could meet 15% of Brazil’s demand. Equinor intends to bring the gas onshore to a facility at Cabiúnas, in the city of Macaé.

Saipem said the awards demonstrated its long-term partnerships and the planned use of its equipment to the end of 2027.