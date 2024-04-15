Plan to turn surplus oil rigs into floating missile bases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Americas / Rigs & Vessels

Plan to turn surplus oil rigs into floating missile bases

By Michael Behr
15/04/2024, 7:41 am Updated: 15/04/2024, 7:43 am
© Supplied by Naval NewsGibbs & Cox's Mobile Defense/Depot Platform (MODEP) Concept. Source: Naval News
Naval architecture group Gibbs & Cox has floated a plan to convert old oil rigs into missile defence platforms and resupply bases.

The plan aims to address capacity issues facing the US Navy, providing ballistic missile defence and reloading for naval vessels and aircraft at sea.

The Mobile Defense/Depot Platform (MODEP) Concept created by Gibbs & Cox, a subsidiary of defence and aviation group Leidos, envisions developing a floating island from a repurposed rig, capable of independent operation for over 12 months.

In an interview with trade publication Naval News at the Sea Air Space 2024 trade show, Gibbs & Cox Solutions Architect & Combat Systems Department Manager Dave Zook stated: “Our target here is to find a solution to help the challenging problem of having capacity issues in the Western Pacific.

“For not enough cells, not enough missiles, not enough of being able to keep those ships in the forward station.”

Taking advantage of the rig’s size and stability in all kinds of weather, the company claims that one of its converted platforms could travel 5-9mph, covering up to 230 miles per day for 150 days.

The converted oil rigs could travel 4,600 miles without needing to refuel, with a capacity of a 2.3 million gallons of fuel.

In addition, the concept would come with maintenance and repair facilities for warships, the ability to carry 8,000 tonnes, and offer 6-20MW of additional power.

The platform would also use two cranes capable of lifting 100 tonnes for reloading operations, and would utilise existing oil and gas technology to refuel ships at sea.

The ballistic missile concept, according to Gibbs & Cox, could hold a maximum of 512 vertical launch system cells or 100 large missile launchers. The platform would take advantage of the rig’s height to provide an optimal surveillance position.

According to Gibbs & Cox, it has already identified up to six commercial US platforms that could be converted, and could be ready in around two years.

