Massive oil rig tourist resort doubles in size following new plans

By Ryan Duff
17/01/2024, 5:00 pm Updated: 17/01/2024, 5:27 pm
© Supplied by Khaled AlOjyanNew images shared of 'The Rig' holiday resort shared as masterplan revealed.
The firm behind ‘The Rig’, a proposed adventure resort on a decommissioned oil rig, has revealed its “masterplan” as the project scales up.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is behind the “ambitious and unprecedented” soon-to-be holiday hotspot which aims to “redefine water sports and adventure tourism.”

Redeveloped by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), the rig-cum-resort is set to span 300,000 square meters and looks to attract “over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032.”

The recently published masterplan reveals that the size of the facility has doubled, having previously been slated to take up 150,000 square metres.

Those planning on booking a room on The Rig when it opens will have multiple options to get aboard, as it has been previously stated that guests can arrive by ferry, yacht, cruise ship or helicopter as the facility will have both a marina and a helipad.

Sitting on the Arabian coast, the resort will be found 40km from the coastline and will hold 800 rooms, along with 11 restaurants.

© Supplied by Khaled AlOjyan
A room at the upcoming ‘The Rig’ resort in Suadi Arabia

A trip to The Rig won’t be like an average shift in the North Sea, with visitors set to enjoy sunshine and plenty of activities.

Facilities on the platform will also include a diving centre, amusement park, splash park, E-sports centre, theatre and “multipurpose arena,” to keep guests entertained.

OPDC’s chief executive, Raed N. Bakhrji, will oversee the project, bringing more than 20 years’ worth of oil and gas industry experience.

The first tenders were reportedly launched for the huge offshore oil rig theme park and resort in 2022.

The former oil platform also aimed to help the country meet its tourism goals while supporting the local economy.

The Rig masterplan outlines that in addition to the various activities on board, the resort will also “celebrate the Kingdom’s rich oil and gas heritage.”

It aims to do this by “creating an exceptional and unique experience, making it a must-visit destination.”

Previously PIF has shown various videos showcasing the concept for the upcoming holiday destination and now those who want to holiday on an oil platform can mark their diaries.

© Supplied by Khaled AlOjyan
An aerial shot of the upcoming ‘The Rig’ resort
