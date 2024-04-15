Petrofac bags BP North Sea contract extension

BP (LON: BP) has awarded a contract extension to global energy industry services provider Petrofac (LON: PFC) to continue supporting its North Sea portfolio.

The group will provide maintenance and engineering services under the terms of the three-year, multi-million-dollar contract.

Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business Nick Shorten said: “Petrofac has supported bp in the North Sea for 15 years. This award is testament to delivering shared goals of increased efficiency and asset life extension. We look forward to continuing this relationship, delivering safe and reliable operations.”

BP’s operations in the North Sea were hit last year by a series of strikes by Petrofac’s workers.

Around 80 Unite members on several platforms walked out as part of a dispute over three on/three off rotas.

The BP installations impacted by the strikes include Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge and ETAP.

The Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, West of Shetland, was also affected.

The number of striking workers grew into the thousands as part of wider unrest.

Eventually, the Petrofac workers based on BP assets secured a 9% pay rise, which the 90 members of Unite “overwhelmingly” backed. The deal consisted of three elements, the Energy Services Agreement which adds 4%, a third week’s leave paid from offshore time, and an increase to the existing retention allowance.