Oil & Gas / Asia

Shell teams up with key Japanese LNG buyers to accelerate decarbonisation

Shell (LON:SHEL) and Japanese liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas will together explore potential opportunities to accelerate decarbonisation across their respective production value chains.
By Damon Evans
06/06/2022, 6:58 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© Supplied by BloombergShell is working with Japanese LNG buyers on decarbonisation
Shell said today that it has signed separate non-binding memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with its long-standing Japanese LNG buyers.

The agreements include assessing a range of potential solutions including hydrogen, carbon capture, utilisation & storage (CCUS), biomethane and renewables-based synthetic gas among others. In addition, a tripartite side letter has been signed between Shell, Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas to jointly explore and evaluate the potential of renewables-based synthetic gas, added Shell.

Shell’s target is to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050. Becoming a net-zero emissions business means offering customers more low-carbon products and Shell is working to build scale in decarbonisation technologies globally. Shell has been collaborating with the companies on addressing emissions from the LNG value chain, delivering LNG cargoes with carbon offsets since June 2019 with Tokyo Gas, and since July 2021 with Osaka Gas.

