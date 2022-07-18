Japan aims to keep stakes in Russia’s Sakhalin-2 LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia

Japan aims to keep stakes in Russia’s Sakhalin-2 LNG

Japan plans to maintain its stakes in the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project in Russia’s far east, the Nikkei Asia reported, after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring rights to a new Russian company just over two weeks ago.
By Energy Voice
18/07/2022, 4:57 am
© Shutterstock / AlexLMXAn LNG tanker sets sail
On the move: An LNG tanker sets sail

Japan plans to maintain its stakes in the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project in Russia’s far east, the Nikkei Asia reported, after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring rights to a new Russian company just over two weeks ago.

The Japanese government has urged trading houses Mitsui and Mitsubishi to maintain their stakes in Russia’s Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) project under its new operator.

The recent decree gave stakeholders a month to say whether they will take a holding in the new company. The Japanese government has proposed to trading companies with stakes in the existing operator that they remain as shareholders after the transfer, the business publication reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda on Friday, the Nikkei said. Hagiuda subsequently told reporters that they had agreed the stake should be maintained.

Russia will replace Sakhalin-2 LNG operator with new company

Before the transfer, the project was 27.5% owned by Shell, 12.5% by Mitsui & Co and 10% by Mitsubishi Corp. Japan relies on Russia for about 9% of its LNG, and almost all imports from the nation are Sakhalin-2 supplies.

The Sakhalin-2 project produces 10 million tons of LNG per year. Six million tons are shipped to Japan, accounting for around 10% of its total imports.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts